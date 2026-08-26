Happy Onam 2026: 50+ wishes, quotes, greetings for WhatsApp, Facebook on Thiruvonam

Happy Onam 2026: Onam 2026 is the grand harvest festival of Kerala, which falls in the last week of August. This year Thiruvonam, the most significant day of Onam, falls on August 26. Known as the biggest celebration of Kerala, the annual celebration is marked by elaborate feasts, floral decorations at home, boat races, cultural performances, family gatherings and meet-ups with friends.

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The special day symbolises abundance and togetherness.

On this occasion, near and dear ones share heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings with their friends and family, spreading love, joy, and blessings.

Happy Onam 2025: Best wishes for family and friends -May the colours of the pookalam, the warmth of loved ones and the joy fill your life with happiness. Happy Onam!

-Wishing you happiness, prosperity and beautiful moments this Onam.

-May King Mahabali’s blessings bring peace, prosperity and abundance to your home. Happy Onam!

-May this Onam bring new beginnings, cherished memories and endless reasons to smile.

-Celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and joy with your loved ones on Onam 2026.

-May your home gets filled with happiness just like a beautiful pookalam this Onam!

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-Wishing you a joyous Onam filled with delicious feasts, colourful celebrations and precious moments with family.

-May the spirit of Onam bring hope and happiness into your heart. Happy Onam!

-Here's wishing you and your family a season filled with peace, happiness, and abundance. Happy Onam 2026!

-Let the joy of Onam bring people together and closer than before. Happy Onam!

WhatsApp messages to send on Onam 2026 -Wishing you a joyous and blessed Onam! May the spirit of King Mahabali bring happiness, good health, and prosperity.

-Happy Onam! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and a grand Sadhya.

-May the vibrant colors of Pookkalam and the sweetness of Payasam bring endless peace and success into your life.

-Wishing you a very Happy Onam! May your day be as colorful as a Pookkalam.

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-May King Mahabali bless your home with warmth and togetherness. Happy Onam!

-Happy Onam to you and your family! May the rhythmic beats of the Chenda and the colors of the season fill your life and home.

-Hearty wishes on Onam! Ellavarkkum Ente Hridayam Niranja Onashamsakal!

-On this auspicious day, I pray for you and your family. Happy Onam 2026 to you and your family.

-Time for Payasam and good vibes! Wishing you a fun, joyous, and food-filled Onam celebration.

-Wishing you and your family a bright and joyful Onam. May this harvest festival bring new opportunities into your life. Happy Onam.

Also Read | The best of Onam ‘sadya’ menus to try in your city

Facebook updates and wishes on Onam 2026 -Bright flowers, warm hearts, and endless smiles. Happy Onam to all!

-Wishing you a season full of peace, joy, and good times. Happy Onam!

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-May your Onam be as sweet as Payasam and as bright as a Pookkalam. Happy Onam!

-Celebrating tradition, togetherness, and new beginnings. Warm Onam wishes from us to you.

-Good health, true happiness, and a grand feast to you today! Happy Onam!

-May the festive spirit fill your heart with joy and gratitude.

-Here’s to love, laughter, and traditions on Onam. Happy Thiruvonam, Facebook folks!

-May prosperity and happiness always find their way to you and your home. Happy Onam!

-Wishing you a happy day surrounded by friends, family and the people you love. Happy Onam!

-Smiles, togetherness, and festive magic, it is Onam today!

More Onam greetings -May the festival bring sunshine, smiles and countless blessings into your life. Happy Onam 2026!

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-Sending warm wishes for a beautiful Onam this year.

-May every flower in your pookalam add a little more colour to your days ahead. Happy Onam!

-This Onam, may your heart be light, your table be full and your days be blessed with your loved ones.

-Wishing you a festive season filled with heartfelt moments, warm embraces and the comfort of home. Happy Onam!

-May the celebrations of Onam remind us of the beauty of unity, kindness and sharing. Have a wonderful day!

-May this special Onam open the door to brighter and better days ahead. Happy Onam!

-Sending you the warmest Onam wishes and hoping the year ahead brings even more happiness.

-May the blessings of this harvest festival fulfills your dreams. Happy Onam 2026.

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-From pookalam to payasam, may every moment of Onam be epic this year!

-Wishing you an Onam filled with sunshine in your heart, laughter in your home and delicious food in your tummy.

-May the spirit of this beautiful festival inspire you to welcome every new day with gratitude and hope. Happy Onam!

-Let this Onam be a reminder to go back to your roots while embracing new memories with family and friends.

-May your celebrations be grand, your blessings be plentiful and your year ahead be truly rewarding. Happy Onam 2026!

-Wishing you the simple joys of a festive morning, a delicious feast and the company of those who are closest to your heart.

-May the harvest season bring the fruits of happiness, success and peace into every corner of your life. Happy Onam!

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-Sending heartfelt wishes for a season that brings calm to your mind, warmth to your heart and prosperity to your home.

-May this Onam mark the beginning of a wonderful chapter in your life.

-May your life gets filled with beautiful moments. Happy Onam!

-Celebrate the festival with a grateful heart and a hopeful spirit. Wishing you a memorable and prosperous Onam 2026!

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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