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Happy Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu 2026 wishes: 60+ WhatsApp messages, Instagram images to wish regional New Year

Whether it is the rhythmic beats of the Dhol in Assam, the vibrant Alpona in Bengal, or the golden reflections of the Vishu Kani in Kerala, April 15 marks a day of gratitude, renewal, and hope.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated15 Apr 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Happy Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu 2026 wishes
Happy Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu 2026 wishes
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Table Of Contents

Pohela Boishakh significance — How is Bengali New Year celebrated

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Wishes for Bengali New Year

Bohag Bihu 2026: How is Rongali Bihu celebrated in Assam

Happy Bohag Bihu 2026: Wishes for Rongali Bihu

What is Vishu — the festival of first sight in Kerala?

Happy Vishu 2026: Wishes for Kerala New Year

As the sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries and the spring harvest reaches its peak, diverse cultures across India unite in celebration of a new beginning.

Whether it is the rhythmic beats of the Dhol in Assam, the vibrant Alpona in Bengal, or the golden reflections of the Vishu Kani in Kerala, April 15 marks a day of gratitude, renewal, and hope.

Here's how to wish friends, family, and colleagues on regional New Year's to share the joy of the season:

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Pohela Boishakh significance — How is Bengali New Year celebrated

Pohela Boishakh marks the first day of the first month, Boishakh, of the Bengali solar calendar. In 2026, the Bengali community is welcoming the year 1433.

It is a symbol of cultural pride and heritage, transcending religious boundaries.

For the business community, it marks Haal Khata—the traditional opening of new ledgers, symbolising a fresh financial start and the clearing of old debts.

How to celebrate Pohela Boishakh?

  • Mangal Shobhajatra: Vibrant, themed processions featuring large, colourful masks and floats, often organised by students.
  • Traditional Attire: Men typically wear Panjabis, and women don a white sarees with red borders (Gorod or Jamdani).
  • Culinary Feast: The day often starts with Panta Ilish, fermented rice with fried Hilsa fish, followed by an array of sweets like Rosogolla and Sandesh.

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Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Wishes for Bengali New Year

  • Shubho Noboborsho! May the coming year 1433 be filled with peace, prosperity, and happiness.
  • Wishing you a year as sweet as the finest Rosogolla and as colourful as an Alpona.
  • May the sound of the Dhak bring rhythm to your life and drive away all sorrows.
  • Let this New Year be a fresh start for all your dreams and aspirations.
  • Wishing you a year of abundance, good health, and immense success.
  • May your home be filled with laughter and your heart with content this Pohela Boishakh.
  • Sending you warm wishes for a prosperous and joyful Bengali New Year.
  • May the blessings of the Almighty guide you toward a path of glory this year.
  • Happy Noboborsho! May your business and professional life flourish like never before.
  • Let us welcome the year with a smile and a heart full of hope.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026
  • Wishing you a year of beautiful surprises and cherished moments.
  • May the new sun of the New Year bring new light to your life.
  • Happy Pohela Boishakh to you and your entire family.
  • May your plates always be full of Panta Ilish and your soul full of peace.
  • Wishing you the strength to overcome challenges and the grace to enjoy your wins.
  • Let the past fade away and the new year bring endless opportunities.
  • May the spirit of our culture and traditions keep us grounded and happy.
  • A very happy and healthy Noboborsho to everyone at home!
  • May your year be as vibrant as the Poila Baisakh rallies.
  • Cheers to a new chapter filled with love, luck, and laughter.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026

Bohag Bihu 2026: How is Rongali Bihu celebrated in Assam

Bohag Bihu is the most significant of the three Bihu festivals in Assam, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the seeding season.

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Often called Rongali Bihu, from 'Rong', meaning joy, it celebrates the onset of spring and the harvest. It is a time for renewal, community bonding, and seeking blessings from elders for a fruitful year ahead.

How is Bohag Bihu celebrated?

  • Seven Days of Celebration: The festivities span a week, starting with Goru Bihu (dedicated to cattle) and Manuh Bihu (for people).
  • Bihu Dance & Music: Youth perform the energetic Bihu dance to the beats of the Dhol (drum), Pepa (horn), and Gogona.
  • Traditional Gifts: People exchange Gamusas (handwoven towels) as a mark of respect.
  • Food: Households prepare Jolpan—a breakfast of flattened rice, curd, and jaggery—along with various types of Pitha (rice cakes).

Happy Bohag Bihu 2026: Wishes for Rongali Bihu

  • Bihuwa Axomiya! May the spirit of Rongali Bihu fill your life with energy and joy.
  • Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a season of great success.
  • May the rhythmic beats of the Dhol and the Pepa resonate with peace in your heart.
  • Happy Bohag Bihu! May your life be as sweet as the Pitha and Laru shared today.
  • Wishing you a year of prosperity, vibrant health, and new beginnings.
  • May the spirit of Bihu dance through your days and bring you immense delight.
  • Let us welcome the Assamese New Year with open arms and traditional fervour.
  • May the Kopou Phool bloom in your life today and stay with you all year.
  • Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed, safe, and happy Rongali Bihu.
  • May the fields of your life yield the best results in the coming months.

Happy Bohag Bihu 2026
  • Happy Bihu! May your bonds with family and friends grow even stronger.
  • Sending you the warmth of the spring sun and the infectious joy of Bihu.
  • May this Bihu mark the end of all worries and the start of an era of joy.
  • Wishing you a year as lively and spirited as a traditional Bihu performance.
  • May your home be blessed with wealth, harmony, and peace.
  • Happy Bohag Bihu! Let the celebrations begin with music and dance.
  • Wishing you great heights in your career and joy in your personal life.
  • May our traditions continue to inspire and unite us. Have a great Bihu!
  • Have a wonderful and safe Rongali Bihu celebration with your community.
  • Peace, love, and the best of Bihu wishes to you and yours.

Happy Bohag Bihu 2026

What is Vishu — the festival of first sight in Kerala?

Vishu marks the astronomical New Year in Kerala, coinciding with the sun's transit into the Medam Rashi.

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The core philosophy of Vishu is Vishu Kani—the belief that the first thing one sees on New Year’s morning dictates the fortunes of the entire year. It is a festival of light, hope, and prosperity.

How to celebrate Vishu

  • Vishu Kani: An auspicious arrangement of items like raw rice, golden cucumbers, betel leaves, coins, a mirror, and the yellow Kanikkonna flowers, all placed around a statue of Lord Krishna.
  • Vishu Kaineettam: A heartwarming tradition where elders give money to children and younger family members to symbolise the sharing of wealth.
  • Vishu Sadhya: A grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, featuring a balance of flavours: salty, sweet, sour, and bitter (symbolising that one must accept all experiences in the coming year).

Happy Vishu 2026: Wishes for Kerala New Year

  • Vishu Ashamsakal! May the sight of the Vishu Kani bring you luck and prosperity all year.
  • Wishing you a year filled with the golden glow of the Kanikkonna flowers.
  • May Lord Krishna shower his choicest blessings on you and your family this Vishu.
  • Happy Vishu! May your Vishu Kaineettam be the start of a very wealthy year.
  • Wishing you a year of peace, prosperity, and unparalleled happiness.
  • May your life be as colourful and diverse as the grand Vishu Sadhya.
  • Have a blessed Vishu filled with the light of oil lamps and the love of family.
  • May the New Year bring fresh perspectives and the courage to chase your dreams.
  • Wishing you a healthy, wealthy, and prosperous year ahead. Happy Vishu!
  • May the sounds of the firecrackers herald a year of excitement and positive change.

Happy Vishu 2026
  • Happy Vishu! May your dreams take flight and reach new horizons this year.
  • Sending you heartfelt wishes for a beautiful and serene Vishu celebration.
  • May the divine light of the Vishu lamps guide your path through the year.
  • Wishing you a season of abundant harvest and a lifetime of joy.
  • May the spirit of Vishu bring you closer to your spiritual and personal goals.
  • Have a joyful celebration with your near and dear ones. Vishu Ashamsakal!
  • May your home be filled with the sweet fragrance of tradition and incense.
  • Wishing you a year that is as sweet and satisfying as Palada Payasam.
  • May the coming year be free of obstacles and full of opportunities.
  • Happy Keralite New Year! May this be your best year yet.

Happy Vishu 2026

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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