Happy Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu 2026 wishes: 60+ WhatsApp messages, Instagram images to wish regional New Year

As the sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries and the spring harvest reaches its peak, diverse cultures across India unite in celebration of a new beginning.
Whether it is the rhythmic beats of the Dhol in Assam, the vibrant Alpona in Bengal, or the golden reflections of the Vishu Kani in Kerala, April 15 marks a day of gratitude, renewal, and hope.
Here's how to wish friends, family, and colleagues on regional New Year's to share the joy of the season:
Pohela Boishakh marks the first day of the first month, Boishakh, of the Bengali solar calendar. In 2026, the Bengali community is welcoming the year 1433.
It is a symbol of cultural pride and heritage, transcending religious boundaries.
For the business community, it marks Haal Khata—the traditional opening of new ledgers, symbolising a fresh financial start and the clearing of old debts.
Bohag Bihu is the most significant of the three Bihu festivals in Assam, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the seeding season.
Often called Rongali Bihu, from 'Rong', meaning joy, it celebrates the onset of spring and the harvest. It is a time for renewal, community bonding, and seeking blessings from elders for a fruitful year ahead.
Vishu marks the astronomical New Year in Kerala, coinciding with the sun's transit into the Medam Rashi.
The core philosophy of Vishu is Vishu Kani—the belief that the first thing one sees on New Year’s morning dictates the fortunes of the entire year. It is a festival of light, hope, and prosperity.