Happy Pongal 2025 wishes: Pongal is one of the most celebrated festivals among Hindus because of its association with the harvest season. The auspicious festival is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states.

The four-day Pongal festival commemorates the Sun God, who provides for life on earth and spreads warmth and energy, which is needed for agricultural prosperity.

Pongal 2025 will begin on Tuesday, January 14 and the celebration will last till Friday, January 17. With the beginning of the festival, here are more than twenty WhatsApp texts, images, and messages to share with friends and family.

Happy Pongal 2025 WhatsApp wishes Wishing you and your family a bountiful harvest this Pongal. May your life be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity!

Happy Pongal! May this harvest festival bring an abundance of joy and prosperity to your life.

On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may your life be as sweet as sakkarai pongal!

Wishing you a Pongal filled with sunshine, smiles, and success. Have a joyous celebration!

May the festival of Pongal fill your home with joy, warmth, and abundance. Happy Pongal!

May your life filled with happiness, health, and prosperity. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal wishes 2025 for friends Happy Pongal, my friend! May this harvest festival brings abundance of health, happiness, and prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may your life be as sweet as sakkari Pongal! Celebrate the day with your friends and family.

Happy Pongal, may this day filled with sunshine, smiles, and success and you have a wonderful celebration with your friends.

Happy Pongal 2025 my dear friend, may your life be as colourful and as bright as Pongal celebration and decorations. Have a great time today!

Happy Pongal, may our bond grow stronger with each festival and we celebrate together.

To the most amazing friend, may this Pongal bring us closer and fill our home with love and laughter!

Happy Pongal wishes 2025 images

May your Pongal be as vibrant as the kolams, as sweet as the pongal, and as joyous as the celebrations around you. Happy Pongal 2025