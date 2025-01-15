The harvest festival of 'Pongal' was celebrated with traditional fervour on Tuesday across Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a multiday festival celebrated by the Tamil community. Celebrated over four days, Pongal marks the beginning of the Tamil month called Thai, which is considered an auspicious month.

Pongal is also a celebration to thank the Sun, Mother Nature and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest. The first day of Pongal usually falls on January 14 or 15 of each year.

Happy Pongal 2025: Here are top 40 quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages, to share with friends and family on Day two of the Tamil festival.

“Wishing you a bountiful harvest and a prosperous year ahead. May your life be filled with joy, peace, and endless blessings this Pongal. Happy Pongal 2025!” “May the Sun God bring you warmth and happiness, and may your life always be filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Pongal to you and your family!” "May you and your family have a year full of fresh starts, joy, and hopes as a result of the auspicious Pongal celebration. I hope you have a wonderful Pongal 2025! “On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, I pray for your life to be as sweet as sugarcane and as abundant as the harvest. May this year bring all your dreams to fruition. Happy Pongal!” “Wishing you a wonderful Pongal filled with love, prosperity, and good fortune. May your life be as sweet as the Pongal rice and as rich as the harvest!” “Let us celebrate the harvest of happiness, the seeds of hope, and the fruits of love in this Pongal. Wishing you and your family an abundance of blessings and joy!” "May you live a warm, prosperous, and happy life as the Sun rises on this special day. I hope you have a happy and successful Pongal. "Pongal is an opportunity to reflect on your blessings and value life's positive aspects. I hope you have a happy and successful new year. “Happy Pongal!” “On this harvest festival, may you reap the rewards of your hard work, sow the seeds of success, and experience a year of health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Pongal!” "May this harvest festival fill your life with plenty, fill your heart with love, and fill your head with tranquility. I hope you have a wonderful Pongal. "May the Pongal festival strengthen your bonds with your loved ones and bring you success, joy, and sweetness into your life. May you have a fortunate Pongal. “This Pongal, let’s celebrate the richness of life, the sweetness of love, and the warmth of family. May this festival bring you joy and happiness!” “This Pongal, may your life be filled with prosperity, peace, and good health. May the harvest season bring you everything you desire. Happy Pongal 2025!” “On this auspicious occasion, may the warmth of the Sun bless you with good fortune and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Pongal!” The auspicious day to rejoice and celebrate our customs and traditions is here! Wish you a Happy Pongal. "May you and your family have a year full of fresh starts, joy, and hopes as a result of the auspicious Pongal celebration. I hope you have a wonderful Pongal 2025! Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal, from our family to yours! “On this special day of Pongal, I wish for you happiness, peace, and prosperity. May your heart be as full as the harvest and as sweet as the Pongal rice!" May your life be filled with sweetness, just like the sweet Pongal! Wish you a Happy Pongal 2025. May this festival of Pongal fill your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and abundance. Wish you a very Happy Pongal 2025. May God fill your life with prosperity and abundance. This year, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy Pongal 2025! Pongal is an auspicious time that brings joy and positivity to our lives. May this Pongal bring prosperity to your family. Happy Pongal 2025! May this harvest festival bring along with it good luck and prosperity for you. Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal 2025! Let’s celebrate this auspicious day as the brightest and one of the most memorable days of our lives. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Pongal 2025!

Happy Pongal 2025: Inspirational quotes 25. "Pongal is a time to celebrate life’s simple joys—family, friends, and nature."

26. "As we gather to celebrate the harvest, let’s remember to appreciate every little blessing."

27. "May the spirit of Pongal fill your heart with gratitude and joy."

28. "Pongal teaches us to honor the Earth and cherish our relationships."

"29. Let’s raise our voices in gratitude for the abundance that surrounds us this Pongal."

30. "The Sun shines bright; may your heart be filled with warmth this Pongal!"

31. "On this special day, may you reap the rewards of your hard work! Happy Pongal!"

32. "Celebrate life’s richness; may this festival bring you joy and happiness!"

33. "As we celebrate the harvest season, let’s appreciate all that we have."

34. "Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, wealth, and happiness!"

35. “Pongal is not just about food; it’s about celebrating life!”

36. “As we honor our farmers today, let’s cherish their hard work.”

37. “May this festival bring you peace, love, and prosperity!”

38. “Let’s come together to give thanks for all our blessings.”

39. “Happy Pongal! May your heart be as full as the harvest!”