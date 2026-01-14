Subscribe

Happy Pongal 2026: Top 50+ wishes, WhatsApp images & more to share with family and friends

On Pongal, devotees prepare the traditional dish “Pongal” by boiling freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery, symbolising prosperity and abundance.

Livemint
Updated14 Jan 2026, 04:53 AM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image(Pexels)
AI Quick Read

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival native to Tamil Nadu, marks gratitude to nature for a bountiful harvest. Observed in mid-January, the festival coincides with the sun’s northward journey and the beginning of the Tamil month Thai.

The Pongal celebrations include Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, each honouring nature, the sun god, cattle, and community bonds.

Here are the top wishes to share with family and friends on Pongal:

  • Happy Pongal! May your life overflow with joy and prosperity.
  • Wishing you a harvest of happiness this Pongal.
  • May the sweetness of Pongal fill your home with peace.
  • Happy Pongal to you and your family.
  • May this Pongal bring success and good health.
  • Let joy and abundance flow into your life.
  • Wishing you warmth, happiness, and positivity.
  • May the festival bless you with prosperity.
  • Happy Pongal! May good times begin today.
  • May your days be as sweet as sakkarai Pongal.
  • Wishing you harmony and happiness this Pongal.
  • Happy Pongal! May blessings flow your way.
  • May this harvest festival bring contentment.
  • Celebrate Pongal with gratitude and joy.
  • Wishing you peace and prosperity.

Pongal 2026
  • Happy Pongal! May your home glow with happiness.
  • May the festival bring success in every effort.
  • Wishing you smiles and cheerful moments.
  • Happy Pongal! May abundance surround you.
  • May joy overflow in your life this Pongal.
  • Wishing you good fortune and happiness.
  • Happy Pongal! May your future shine bright.
  • May the harvest season bring hope and renewal.
  • Celebrate Pongal with love and laughter.
  • Wishing you happiness that lasts all year.
  • Happy Pongal! May positivity stay with you.
  • May the festival bring unity and peace.
  • Wishing you prosperity and success.
  • Happy Pongal! May your life bloom with joy.
  • May the spirit of Pongal uplift your heart.

Pongal 2026
  • Wishing you abundance and contentment.
  • Happy Pongal! May happiness multiply.
  • May this Pongal bring new beginnings.
  • Celebrate the festival with cheerful hearts.
  • Wishing you warmth and blessings.
  • Happy Pongal! May joy fill your home.
  • May the festival bring good health and peace.
  • Wishing you togetherness and harmony.
  • Happy Pongal! May your days be bright.
  • May prosperity walk into your life.
  • Wishing you sweet moments and joyful memories.
  • Happy Pongal! May success follow you always.
  • May the harvest bring happiness and hope.
  • Celebrate Pongal with gratitude and smiles.
  • Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity.
  • Happy Pongal! May your dreams come true.
  • May this festival fill your life with light.
  • Wishing you happiness that overflows.
  • Happy Pongal! May abundance be yours.
  • May the festival of Pongal bring joy, prosperity, and togetherness to your life.

