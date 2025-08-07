Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: 50 Rakhi wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs & images to celebrate your sibling bond

The auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the brother-sister bond is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9.

The name Raksha Bandhan signifies “the bond of protection.”

On this day, a sister ties a rakhi around her brother's wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while the brother promises to protect her throughout life.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, it begins on August 08 at 02:12 p.m. and concludes on August 09 at 01:24 p.m.

“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available, then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan," Drik Panchang believes.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sibling in the world!

Our bond is unbreakable—today and always. Happy Rakhi!

You're not just my sibling, you're my forever friend.

Thank you for always being there. Happy Rakhi!

A thread of love, a knot of protection. That’s our bond.

No matter the distance, you're always close to my heart.

Here's to all the memories we've made together. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Your presence makes my life brighter. Happy Rakhi, bro/sis!

May this Rakhi bring you love, laughter, and endless joy.

Thank you for being my protector, my prankster, and my partner in crime.

We may fight, but we always find our way back—because we’re family.

Raksha Bandhan reminds me how lucky I am to have you.

The bond we share is more precious than gold. Happy Rakhi!

You’ve been my strength in every phase of life. Grateful for you.

Rakhi is a promise to love, protect, and never let go.

You’re my safe place, my secret keeper, and my hero.

Every Rakhi I tie reminds me of your love through the years.

I miss those childhood days we celebrated Rakhi with sweets and smiles.

Even when life gets busy, your memories stay with me.

You’re the smile behind my strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You’ve always had my back, Bhai. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Thanks for being my mentor, protector, and biggest fan.

You annoy me, but I still love you to bits.

Rakhi is special because of you.

May you keep growing, smiling, and making us proud.

You are the reason I feel safe in this world.

Distance doesn’t change the love between us.

You’re more than just a brother—you’re a blessing.

Happy Raksha Bandhan, my dearest brother!

With love from your favourite sister.

May our bond be blessed by God forever.

Tying this rakhi with love and prayers.

May you walk the path of righteousness and joy.

Wishing you prosperity and happiness this Raksha Bandhan.

May the divine bond of Rakhi protect us both always.

A sacred thread that ties us in soul and spirit.

May you be blessed with strength, wisdom, and success.

Let this Rakhi bring peace and harmony into our lives.

I pray for your health, wealth, and well-being.

Raksha Bandhan: A celebration of divine siblinghood.

