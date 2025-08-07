Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: 50 Rakhi wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs & images to celebrate your sibling bond

The auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the brother-sister bond is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9.
The name Raksha Bandhan signifies “the bond of protection.”
On this day, a sister ties a rakhi around her brother's wrist, praying for his happiness and well-being, while the brother promises to protect her throughout life.
According to Drik Panchang, it begins on August 08 at 02:12 p.m. and concludes on August 09 at 01:24 p.m.
“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available, then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan," Drik Panchang believes.