Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 50+ wishes, messages, greetings, captions, images for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook status

The auspicious Raksha Bandhan festival which celebrates brother-sister bond is observed on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, it is being celebrated on 28 August, Friday. Symbolizing the bond of protection, harmony, mutual respect, a sense of responsibility towards one another and celebrating the enduring love between siblings, sisters tie rakhi around their brothers’ right wrists on this day. Rakhi is a sacred thread symbolic of well-being, prosperity and long life.

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As a part of tradition, Brothers in exchange of rakhi give gifts to their sisters and pledge to stand by and protect them through life’s challenges. The significance of vibrant celebrations extends beyond biological siblings. Even cousins, friends and neighbours exchange rakhis.

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Rasha Bandhan 2026 time: Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat stretches for of 3 hours and 51 minutes, the thread ceremony is scheduled from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is Raksha Bandhan celebrated in 2026? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on 28 August 2026, which falls on a Friday. 2 What is the significance of tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ Tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the bond of protection, love, and mutual respect between siblings, where sisters tie a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. 3 What are the best times to perform Raksha Bandhan rituals in 2026? ⌵ The auspicious shubh muhurat for Raksha Bandhan in 2026 is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM, with the best time being during the Aparahna period if available. 4 Why do brothers give gifts to their sisters on Raksha Bandhan? ⌵ Brothers give gifts to their sisters on Raksha Bandhan as a token of love and to pledge their protection and support through life's challenges. 5 How is Raksha Bandhan celebrated beyond biological siblings? ⌵ Raksha Bandhan extends beyond biological siblings, as rakhis are also exchanged among cousins, friends, and neighbors, promoting harmony and mutual respect within the community.

“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra,” Drik Panchang states. The Purnima Tithi began at 9:08 AM on 27 Augustand will end at 9:48 AM on 28 August.

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1. New Delhi: 5:57 AM–9:48 AM

2. Gurugram: 5:58 AM–9:48 AM

3. Noida: 5:56 AM–9:48 AM

4. Mumbai: 6:23 AM–9:48 AM

5. Bengaluru: 6:08 AM–9:48 AM

6. Pune: 6:19 AM–9:48 AM

7. Chennai: 5:58 AM–9:48 AM

8. Kolkata: 5:18 AM–9:48 AM

9. Hyderabad: 6:01 AM–9:48 AM

10. Ahmedabad: 6:21 AM–9:48 AM

11. Jaipur: 6:04 AM–9:48 AM

12. Chandigarh: 5:57 AM–9:48 AM

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Let's have a look at specially curated wishes, messages, greetings, captions and images for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status

Raksha Bandhan 2026 wishes Happy Raksha Bandhan! May the beautiful bond between brother and sister grow stronger with every passing year.

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love, laughter, happiness and countless beautiful memories.

To the best brother in the world, may you always be blessed with success, good health and happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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Dear sister, you are not just my sibling but also my best friend and forever support. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the thread of Rakhi always keep the bond of love, trust and togetherness between us strong. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Childhood memories may fade with time, but the bond between a brother and sister only grows stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing my wonderful brother a life filled with happiness, success and endless reasons to smile. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear sister, your love and presence make every moment of life more beautiful. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

A brother is a protector, a sister is a blessing, and together they create memories that last forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May this Raksha Bandhan bring new happiness, prosperity and success into your life. Have a wonderful celebration!

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No matter how far we are from each other, the bond we share will always keep us close. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear brother, thank you for always standing by me, supporting me and making me laugh. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear sister, your smile brings happiness to the whole family. May you always stay happy and blessed. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Rakhi is a reminder that some relationships are made stronger by love, understanding and countless shared memories. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan full of sweet moments, warm hugs and unforgettable memories.

May the sacred thread of Rakhi bring peace, happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

From childhood fights to lifelong support, every brother-sister bond has a beautiful story. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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To my dear brother, may every dream you have come true and may happiness always follow you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

To my lovely sister, may your life always be filled with love, laughter and success. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Rakhi is not just a thread; it is a promise of love, care, protection and lifelong companionship. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Sending heartfelt wishes to the most amazing sibling. May our bond remain strong forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May this Raksha Bandhan remind us of all the wonderful memories we have created together and all those still to come.

Brothers and sisters may argue over little things, but their love remains priceless. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing my sibling a day filled with happiness, delicious sweets and lots of love. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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May the bond of Rakhi bring you good fortune, success and endless happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear brother, you have always been my strength and my biggest supporter. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear sister, you bring warmth and happiness into my life. May you always be surrounded by love. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Some bonds are beyond words, and the bond between siblings is one of them. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the love shared between brothers and sisters remain as beautiful and pure as ever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with laughter, love, blessings and cherished family moments.

A Rakhi may be a simple thread, but it carries a lifetime of love and countless memories. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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May your life shine with happiness and your heart always be filled with beautiful memories. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

To my forever partner in crime, thank you for making childhood so memorable. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear brother, may you always have the courage to chase your dreams and the strength to overcome every challenge. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear sister, may every new chapter of your life bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing you love that lasts forever, happiness that never fades and success that knows no limits. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

The sweetest memories of childhood are often made with siblings. Thank you for being part of mine. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May this Rakhi strengthen our bond and fill our lives with countless moments of joy. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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Distance may separate us physically, but nothing can weaken the bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May the festival of Raksha Bandhan fill your home with happiness, peace and prosperity.

To my wonderful sibling, you are one of life's greatest blessings. Wishing you a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!

May every Rakhi bring us closer, remind us of our love and create another beautiful memory to cherish.

Wishing my dear brother/sister a day filled with smiles, love, blessings and family togetherness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

The bond between siblings is a beautiful combination of friendship, teasing, care and unconditional love. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May you always have a reason to smile, a dream to chase and loved ones beside you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

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Raksha Bandhan celebrates a bond that grows stronger with every shared laugh, every little fight and every moment of support.

May the blessings of this special day bring happiness and success to you and your family. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

No matter how much we grow, the love between siblings keeps a beautiful piece of childhood alive. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, good health, success and beautiful memories with your loved ones. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

This Raksha Bandhan, let us celebrate not just the Rakhi but the beautiful bond, memories and unconditional love that make siblings so special. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2026 images

Raksha Bandhan celebrates a bond that grows stronger with every shared laugh, every little fight and every moment of support.

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May you always have a reason to smile, a dream to chase and loved ones beside you. Happy Raksha Bandhan

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, good health, success and beautiful memories with your loved ones. Happy Raksha Bandhan

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No matter how much we grow, the love between siblings keeps a beautiful piece of childhood alive. Happy Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2026 GIFs

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