Among the major festivals which Hindus celebrate, Ram Navami is a significant one as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lord Rama – considered a symbol of righteousness and goodness in Hindu mythology – is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

On the ninth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar Chaitra month, millions of Hindu devotees observe the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'navami tithi' falls on during the Shukla Paksha phase, which corresponds to March or April on the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be celebrated on 17 April.

Apart from observing fasts, singing special prayers, performing puja and reciting/reading Ramayana, it is expected that many devotees may visit the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Here are few WhatsApp messages, images and more to share with friends and family: 1) May this Ram Navami bring all the goodness and peace into your life. Enjoy this holy occasion with family and friends!

2) On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, may Lord Ram bless you with happiness, and prosperity, and illuminate your path towards success.

3) Let the joyous spirit of Ram Navami brighten your days ahead. May you and your family cherish this beautiful festival. Happy Ram Navami! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Happy Ram Navami! May you be blessed with the divine blessings of Lord Ram. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

5) Wishing you a joyous Ram Navami filled with blessings, peace, and prosperity. May Lord Ram guide you on the path of righteousness.

6) Celebrate the spirit of Ram Navami with enthusiasm and joy. May this festival bring you blessings and love. Happy Ram Navami! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very joyous and peaceful Ram Navami.

8) May the holy chants of Lord Rama’s name fill your life with eternal bliss and peace. Wishing you a very Happy Ram Navami!

9) On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, may Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Warm greetings to you and your family! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) Let’s revere Lord Rama, who was an embodiment of righteousness. May his divine grace enlighten your life and protect you always. Happy Ram Navami!

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!