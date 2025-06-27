Happy Rath Yatra 2025: Wishes, images, WhatsApp messages to share as Puri prepares to celebrate Lord Jagannath

Rath Yatra wishes: The Hindu chariot festival Rath Yatra is set to begin today, June 27, 2025. Particularly celebrated in Odisha's Puri, Rath Yatra is dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

Rath Yatra includes a grand procession during which deities Jagannath, Balabhadra Subhadra are carried on intricately decorated wooden chariots. Millions of devotees gather in Puri to attend the festivities.

To celebrate this auspicious festival, here are wishes, messages to share with your family, friends – Wishing you a blessed and Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

May Lord Jagannath bestow his blessings upon you. Happy Rath Yatra!

Sending warm Rath Yatra wishes for peace and prosperity.

Celebrate the divine journey! Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

Rath Yatra wishes for joy, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment.

Experience the glory of Lord Jagannath. Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

Let your heart chant "Jai Jagannath"! Happy Rath Yatra!

Join the spiritual parade of love and devotion. Rath Yatra wishes!

Let the chariot of Lord Jagannath guide you. Happy Rath Yatra!

A holy yatra begins! Sending divine Rath Yatra wishes!

May all your troubles be removed this Rath Yatra 2025.

May Lord Jagannath bless your soul. Happy Rath Yatra!

Let Lord Jagannath bless you with strength. Rath Yatra wishes!

Walk in the light of dharma. Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

Celebrate this sacred occasion with pure devotion.

Rath Yatra wishes for a blessed and spiritual year ahead!

Let us unite in devotion. Happy Rath Yatra!

May the chariot bring fortune and wisdom. Rath Yatra 2025!

Offering prayers for you this holy Rath Yatra.

Jai Jagannath! Celebrate with heart and soul. Happy Rath Yatra!

Rath Yatra 2025 greetings filled with love, peace, and joy.

Embrace spiritual bliss. Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

Celebrate the victory of devotion! Rath Yatra wishes!

Lord Jagannath's blessings are with you. Happy Rath Yatra!

Chant the Lord’s name with faith. Rath Yatra 2025 wishes!

May your devotion rise like the Rath! Happy Rath Yatra!

Let divine love steer your life. Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

Wishing joy, peace, and blessings on this sacred day.

Begin your spiritual journey today. Happy Rath Yatra!

Rath Yatra wishes for your happiness and well-being!

Jai Jagannath! Wishing you a blessed Rath Yatra 2025!

Let's follow the divine path of Lord Jagannath. Rath Yatra wishes!

On this Rath Yatra, may you receive divine protection.

Experience the magic of Lord Jagannath. Happy Rath Yatra!

Happy Rath Yatra 2025! May this day bring you peace and light.

Spirituality in motion—Happy Rath Yatra to all!

May Lord Jagannath fulfill your dreams. Rath Yatra wishes!

The journey of faith continues. Happy Rath Yatra!

May this Rath Yatra take away all your sorrows.

Let the rhythm of chariots purify your soul. Rath Yatra 2025!

Bow to the divine. Sending you warm Rath Yatra wishes!

Blessed be this day of faith and love. Happy Rath Yatra!

May this divine festival inspire hope and courage.

May this sacred journey bring success to your life. Happy Rath Yatra!

Warm Rath Yatra wishes to you and your family!

Accept the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath. Happy Rath Yatra!

May your life be filled with devotion, joy and happiness. Rath Yatra wishes!

Let’s welcome the divine chariot with joy. Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

On this sacred occasion, accept my heartfelt Rath Yatra wishes.