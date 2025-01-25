Happy Republic Day 2025 wishes: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, GIFs to send on 76th Gantantra Diwas

Happy Republic Day 2025: India will be celebrating 76th Republic Day tomorrow on 26th January 2024. The Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

While India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.

Top Republic Day Wishes 2025 1. Happy Republic Day 2024! May our diverse cultures come together to make India stronger than ever.

2. Let's take a moment to remember the many heroes who sacrificed for our nation. Happy Republic Day!

3. On this 76th Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters

4. Let's pledge to build a stronger and more prosperous India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!

5. Happy Gantantra Diwas! Let’s cherish our freedom and work together to create a brighter future for India!

6. Happy Republic Day! May India continue to grow and thrive as a beacon of hope and freedom

7. Let’s us all come together in the spirit of peace and national pride. Wishing you Happy Gantantra Diwas

8. Happy Republic Day! Let's aim to build an India where everyone can thrive.

9. May the glory of India inspire us to live with respect, honour and peace. Happy Republic Day!

10. Wishing you and your family a Happy Gantantra Diwas! May pray for an India which continue to thrive and prosper with each passing year.

Top Republic Day Wishes 2025: Casual wishes for family and friends 11. Happy Republic Day! Together, let’s make India a land of opportunity and harmony

12. Let’s celebrate our nation’s progress this Republic Day and work towards a better future. Happy Ganatantra Diwas

13. May peace, prosperity, and happiness thrive in India this Republic Day!

14. May the sacrifices of our heroes never be in vain. Let’s pray for a better India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!

15. This Ganatantra Diwas, let us pledge to build a brighter future for our country

Republic Day Wishes 2025: Formal wishes for colleagues and clients 16. As we unfurl our national flag, remember and honour the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!

17. Let us hold the values of our Constitution and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Republic Day.

18. Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day

19. Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day

20. On the occasion of the celebration of our 76th Republic Day, let us all stand proud and give respect to our nation. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day 2025 Quotes and Sayings "Constitution is not a mere legal document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age,” - Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith he automatically exercises his rights too." - Mahatma Gandhi.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

Top 6 images for Republic Day 2025

Happy Republic Day images (PTI Photo)

Happy Republic Day (Pixabay)

Republic Day images (Pixabay)

Happy Republic Day (PMO via PTI Photo)

Happy Republic Day 2025

Happy Republic Day

Top 6 GIFS for Republic Day 2025

FAQs About Republic Day Which Republic Day is celebrated in 2025? India will commemorate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025.