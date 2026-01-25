Happy Republic Day 2026: wishes, 50+ WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and greetings to share with family & friends

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935).

The day is observed with great pride and patriotism across the country, with the grand Republic Day parade in New Delhi showcasing India’s cultural diversity and military strength.

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on Monday, and celebrations will kick off with the iconic Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. The event is attended by thousands of people from across the country.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the National flag. PM Narendra Modi will lay down a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the ceremony. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa will also attend the event as chief guests.