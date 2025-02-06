Happy Rose Day 2025: 30+ wishes, GIFs, WhatsApp messages, images to share with partner on February 7

Happy Rose Day 2025: With the Rose Day marking the beginning of Valentine’s Week, it also symbolises a perfect occasion to express love and affection with a beautiful rose and heartfelt words. Celebrated on February 7, the day allows couples and loved ones to share their emotions through the timeless charm of roses.

List of all the important days from February 7-14: The world celebrates Valentine's Week, spanning from 7 February to 14 February. On February 7, Rose Day is celebrated, February 8 is 'Propose Day', February 9 is 'Chocolate Day', February 10 is 'Teddy Day', February 11 is 'Promise Day', February 12 is 'Hug Day', February 13 is 'Kiss Day' and February 14 is 'Valentine's Day

Here are 30+ wishes to make your partner feel cherished on Rose Day 2025.

Romantic wishes for rose day 1) Our love is the fragrance that makes my life delightful. Happy Rose Day, sweetheart!

2) A single rose can say more than a thousand words. You are my forever bloom. Happy Rose Day!

3) On this special day, I send you a rose to symbolise my endless love for you!

4) Like a rose in full bloom, our love grows stronger each day. Happy Rose Day, my love!

5) You are the most beautiful rose in my garden of love. Wishing you a Happy Rose Day!

Cute rose day wishes 6) A rose for the one who makes my heart bloom with love. Happy Rose Day!

7) If kisses were roses, I’d send you a garden full. Happy Rose Day, my darling!

8) You are my sunshine, my flower, and my love forever. Happy Rose Day!

9) You are the red rose that colors my world with love and happiness. Happy Rose Day!

10) Roses are red, violets are blue, my world is beautiful because of you!

Rose day wishes for husband and wife: 11) Like a rose, you make my life bright and beautiful. Wishing my wonderful wife a Happy Rose Day!

12) Happy Rose Day, my love! Thank you for being the most beautiful part of my life.

13) To my dearest husband, you are the rose that adds fragrance to my life. Happy Rose Day!

14) Every petal of this rose represents my love and care for you. Happy Rose Day, darling!

15) Our love is like a blooming rose—everlasting and beautiful. Happy Rose Day, my soulmate!

Rose day wishes for long distance couples: 16) This rose carries my love across the distance to reach your heart. Happy Rose Day!

17) Sending you a virtual rose to remind you of my love and care. Can't wait to see you soon!

18) Even oceans can’t keep my love from reaching you. You’re my forever rose!

19) No matter how far we are, you will always be the rose in my heart. Happy Rose Day, my love!

20) Though miles apart, our love is as fresh as a blooming rose. Happy Rose Day, sweetheart!

Rose day whatsapp messages for new love: 21) Every rose speaks of love, and today I hope it whispers my feelings for you!

22) A special rose for a special person—will you accept my love?

23) I hope this rose makes your day as lovely as you make mine!

24) Sending a rose to someone as sweet and charming as you. Happy Rose Day!

25) This rose is just an excuse to make you smile today. Happy Rose Day!

Rose day images and GIFs for new love: 26)

Happy Rose Day

27)

Happy Rose Day

28)

Happy Rose Day

29)

Happy Rose Day

30)

Happy Rose Day

Rose day wishes for friends 31) Here’s a rose to remind you how special you are to me. Happy Rose Day, dear friend!

32) Happy Rose Day, buddy! May our friendship always bloom like a fresh rose!

33) Friendship is like a rose—beautiful, fragrant, and forever blooming. Happy Rose Day!

34) A rose for my amazing friend who makes life brighter and happier!