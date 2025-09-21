Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: 30+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and more to share with friends and family

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Considered as the biggest and most significant of the four Navratris, the nine-day festival – Shardiya Navratri – will commence on Monday, September 22, 2025.

The Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga’s nine avatars and is observed in the month of Ashwin, which generally falls between September and October.

Vijaya Dashami, or Dussehra, marks the conclusion of the grand festival. This year, the Shardiya Navratri will start on September 22 and end on October 1, and include Dussehra on October 2, according to Drik Panchang.

The Navratri festival is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as ‘Navdurga’. During these nine days, devotees will worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga while observing a fast daily. Along with it, the Navratri Ghatsthapana, Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashathi Path, Durga Aarti and Kanya Pujan will also take place.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Dates September 22 (Monday): Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

September 23 (Tuesday): Maa Brahmacharini Puja

September 24 (Wednesday): Maa Chandraghanta Puja

September 25 (Thursday): Vinayaka Chaturthi

September 26 (Friday): Maa Kushmanda Puja

September 27 (Saturday): Skandamata Puja

September 28 (Sunday): Maa Katyayani Puja

September 29 (Monday): Saraswati Avahan, Maa Kaalratri Puja

September 30 (Tuesday): Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja

October 1 (Wednesday): Maha Navami

October 2 (Thursday): Navratri Paran, Vijayadashami

Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and more to share with friends and family

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Wishes to share with friends and family Wishing you a joyful and blessed Shardiya Navratri 2025! May Maa Durga shower her divine blessings on you and your family.

May the divine energy of Maa Durga fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Navratri!

Let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025!

This Navratri, may you be blessed with strength, wisdom, and courage. Jai Mata Di!

May each day of Navratri bring new hope and vibrant colors into your life. Happy Navratri!

On this auspicious occasion, may Maa Durga remove all your troubles and bless you with eternal happiness.

Navratri is a reminder that no matter how strong evil may seem, good always triumphs. Jai Ambe!

May the power of the nine goddesses guide you through your toughest times. Shubh Navratri!

May your devotion bring you peace and your prayers bring you blessings. Happy Shardiya Navratri!

As you dance to the rhythm of Garba and Dandiya, may your soul be uplifted by devotion. Jai Mata Di!

Dear friend, may Maa Durga bless your home with love, peace, and prosperity this Navratri.

Family is a blessing, and this Navratri, I wish your home overflows with divine energy and joy!

To my dearest family, may this Navratri bring light into our lives and keep us united in strength and faith.

Wishing you love and laughter this Navratri. Let’s celebrate with hearts full of devotion!

May this Navratri strengthen the bond of love and faith in our lives. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones!

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Images to share with friends and family

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: WhatsApp messages to share with friends and family Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shakti Rupena Samsthita... May Maa bless you with infinite strength and peace.

May Maa Durga destroy all evil and negativity in your life and bless you with happiness.

On this holy occasion, surrender your worries at Maa’s feet and trust in her divine plan.

Let us bow to the goddess who is omnipresent and pray for her blessings in all walks of life. Shubh Navratri!

The nine nights of devotion bring nine blessings into your life. Receive them with a pure heart.

Dress up in your best, dance your heart out, and soak in the divine vibes. Happy Navratri!

Time to bring out the Dandiya sticks and celebrate the joy of Navratri in full swing!

May the festive spirit of Navratri fill your life with brightness and color.

Wishing you vibrant days and magical nights this Navratri. Let the celebrations begin!

Let’s make this Navratri unforgettable with love, music, devotion, and laughter!

Jai Mata Di! Have a blessed and blissful Navratri.

May Maa Durga’s blessings be with you today and always.

Nine nights of devotion, nine nights of prayers, and nine nights of blessings—Happy Navratri!

Maa Durga is with you—walk with strength and faith.