Happy Puthandu 2026: Tamil New Year 100+ wishes, messages, greetings and GIFs to share with near and dear ones

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, marks fresh beginnings, filled with optimism, hope, and positivity. This auspicious day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Tamil communities across the world. Symbolising new beginnings, it is commonly referred to as Varusha Pirappu (birth of the year) and is observed as the day of the Tamil solar calendar.
This year, Tamil New Year is being celebrated on Tuesday, 14 April 14. According to Drik Panchang, Tamil Shaka Samvata 1948 begins on this day, marking the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai with Sankranti moment slated for 9:39 AM.
On the occasion of Puthandu 2026, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with family, friends and near and dear ones. We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Tamil New Year 2026 a joyous occasion for your loved ones.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.