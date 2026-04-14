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Happy Puthandu 2026: Tamil New Year 100+ wishes, messages, greetings and GIFs to share with near and dear ones

Tamil New Year, or Puthandu, is being celebrated on 14 April, symbolizing fresh beginnings and positivity. It marks the start of the Tamil solar calendar and is observed with enthusiasm by Tamil communities worldwide. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated14 Apr 2026, 09:18 AM IST
Tamil New Year 2026: Puthandu represents optimism and new beginnings.
Tamil New Year 2026: Puthandu represents optimism and new beginnings.(istock)
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Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, marks fresh beginnings, filled with optimism, hope, and positivity. This auspicious day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Tamil communities across the world. Symbolising new beginnings, it is commonly referred to as Varusha Pirappu (birth of the year) and is observed as the day of the Tamil solar calendar.

Tamil New Year auspicious time

This year, Tamil New Year is being celebrated on Tuesday, 14 April 14. According to Drik Panchang, Tamil Shaka Samvata 1948 begins on this day, marking the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai with Sankranti moment slated for 9:39 AM.

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On the occasion of Puthandu 2026, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with family, friends and near and dear ones. We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Tamil New Year 2026 a joyous occasion for your loved ones.

Also Read | Happy Baisakhi 2026: Top 100+ heartfelt wishes, greetings, quotes, GIFs

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: Wishes

  • Happy Tamil New Year! May your life be filled with joy and prosperity.
  • Wishing you a bright and successful Tamil New Year.
  • May this New Year bring happiness and peace into your life.
  • Happy Puthandu! May all your dreams come true.
  • Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness this year.
  • May your days be filled with sunshine and joy.
  • Happy Tamil New Year! Stay blessed always.
  • May this year bring new opportunities and success.
  • Wishing you a year full of happiness and positivity.
  • May your life shine with happiness this New Year.
  • Happy Tamil New Year! May your heart be full of joy.
  • Wishing you success in everything you do.
  • May this year bring peace and prosperity.
  • Happy New Year! Enjoy every moment.
  • Wishing you endless happiness this Tamil New Year.
  • May your dreams blossom this year.
  • Happy Tamil New Year! Stay happy and blessed.
  • Wishing you joy, love, and success.
  • May your future be bright and beautiful.
  • Happy Puthandu! Celebrate with happiness.
  • Wishing you a fresh start and new beginnings.
  • May your life be filled with positivity.
  • Happy Tamil New Year! Spread love and happiness.
  • May this year bring smiles to your face.
  • Wishing you a wonderful and blessed New Year

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Also Read | Is 14 April a holiday for schools, colleges, offices, banks and stock market?

Happy Tamil New Year 2026: Tamil Wishes (தமிழில்)

  • இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள்!
  • இந்த புத்தாண்டு உங்களுக்கு நலமும் வளமும் தரட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் வாழ்க்கை மகிழ்ச்சியால் நிரம்பட்டும்.
  • புத்தாண்டு புதிய தொடக்கங்களை கொண்டுவரட்டும்.
  • இனிய புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்!
  • உங்கள் கனவுகள் அனைத்தும் நனவாகட்டும்.
  • இந்த வருடம் வெற்றியும் சந்தோஷமும் உங்களுக்கு கிடைக்கட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் குடும்பம் மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் வாழட்டும்.
  • புத்தாண்டு உங்கள் வாழ்க்கையை ஒளிரச்செய்யட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் மனதில் எப்போதும் அமைதி நிலவட்டும்.
  • இனிய புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்!
  • உங்கள் வாழ்க்கை வளமாக இருக்கட்டும்.
  • இந்த ஆண்டு நல்ல மாற்றங்களை தரட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் வாழ்வில் சந்தோஷம் அதிகரிக்கட்டும்.
  • புத்தாண்டு உங்கள் வாழ்வில் புதிய நம்பிக்கையை தரட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் எல்லா முயற்சிகளும் வெற்றி பெறட்டும்.
  • இந்த ஆண்டு உங்களுக்கு ஆரோக்கியம் தரட்டும்.
  • மகிழ்ச்சி நிறைந்த புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்!
  • உங்கள் வாழ்வில் ஒளி பரவட்டும்.
  • இந்த புத்தாண்டு இனிய நினைவுகளை தரட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் வாழ்க்கை இனிமையாக அமையட்டும்.
  • புத்தாண்டு உங்கள் வீட்டில் சந்தோஷத்தை கொண்டு வரட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் மனம் மகிழ்ச்சியால் நிரம்பட்டும்.
  • உங்கள் முயற்சிகள் அனைத்தும் வெற்றி பெறட்டும்.
  • இனிய புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Also Read | Are banks open or closed today on 14 April due to Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi?

Tamil New Year captions for Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook status

  • இனிய புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் 🌸
  • Happy Puthandu ✨
  • புதிய ஆண்டு, புதிய நம்பிக்கை 💛
  • Blessed & Happy New Year 🙏
  • புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள் 🌼
  • New year, new vibes ✨
  • மகிழ்ச்சி நிறைந்த ஆண்டு 😊
  • Stay happy, stay blessed 💫
  • இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு 🎉
  • Fresh start, fresh hopes 🌱
  • Joy & prosperity always 🌸
  • புத்தாண்டு special vibes ✨
  • Happiness begins today 💛
  • Grateful for new beginnings 🙏
  • Positive vibes only 💫
  • Celebrate life 🎉
  • இனிய நாள்கள் தொடக்கம் 🌼
  • Shine bright this year ✨
  • Happy & blessed 🌸
  • Puthandu vibes ON 💛📸
  • New beginnings, endless happiness 🌸
  • Puthandu vibes ✨
  • Celebrate tradition & joy 💛
  • A fresh year, a fresh start 🌱
  • Happiness blooms this New Year 🌼
  • Grateful for another beautiful year 🙏
  • Let positivity shine ✨
  • Tradition meets happiness 🌸
  • Welcome the new year with love 💛
  • Smiles, joy & blessings 😊
  • A year full of hope 🌱
  • Celebrate life, celebrate Puthandu 🎉
  • New dreams, new goals ✨
  • Blessed beginnings 💫
  • Happiness all around 🌼
  • 🌸 இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் 🌸
  • ✨ Happy Puthandu 2026 ✨
  • 🌼 புதிய ஆண்டு – புதிய தொடக்கம் 🌼
  • 💛 Wishing You Joy & Prosperity 💛
  • 🌱 Fresh Start, Bright Future 🌱
  • 🎉 Celebrate New Beginnings 🎉
  • 🌸 Happiness • Peace • Prosperity 🌸
  • ✨ Welcome the New Year ✨
  • 💫 Shine Bright This Year 💫
  • 🌼 இனிய புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள் 🌼
  • 💛 New Year, New Dreams 💛
  • 🌸 Spread Love & Happiness 🌸
  • ✨ Stay Blessed Always ✨
  • 🌱 Hope • Joy • Success 🌱
  • 🎉 Happy Tamil New Year 🎉

Tamil New Year GIFs

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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