Happy Puthandu 2026: Tamil New Year 100+ wishes, messages, greetings and GIFs to share with near and dear ones

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, marks fresh beginnings, filled with optimism, hope, and positivity. This auspicious day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Tamil communities across the world. Symbolising new beginnings, it is commonly referred to as Varusha Pirappu (birth of the year) and is observed as the day of the Tamil solar calendar.
This year, Tamil New Year is being celebrated on Tuesday, 14 April 14. According to Drik Panchang, Tamil Shaka Samvata 1948 begins on this day, marking the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai with Sankranti moment slated for 9:39 AM.
On the occasion of Puthandu 2026, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with family, friends and near and dear ones. We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Tamil New Year 2026 a joyous occasion for your loved ones.