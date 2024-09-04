Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 each year across India. This day marks the birth anniversary of the first vice president and second president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was known to be a distinguished scholar and a teacher. In 1954, he was awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is Teachers' Day celebrated? Dr Radhakrishnan was visited by a few students on his birthday when he became the President of India in 1962. The students visited him to celebrate his birthday. He asked the students to dedicate the day to teachers. From that day onwards, September 5 was observed as Teachers' Day in India.

Schools and other educational institutions across India celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5, to pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and all teachers who guide the students.

Here are a few messages students can share with their teachers on WhatsApp to thank them for their guidance- 1. I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Happy Teachers' Day.

2. A good teacher is like a lamp, lighting the way for others to shine. Happy Teachers' Day.

3. You are a fantastic teacher and I’m forever grateful to have learnt from you.

4. On this special day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your wisdom, which goes beyond the four walls of a classroom. Happy Teachers' Day.

5. Words will never be enough to express the knowledge you have imparted in my life. Happy Teachers' Day.

6. Today is the day to celebrate the sacrifices of teachers. To one such teacher, I wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day.

7. You are not just a teacher but my role model. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a true leader.

8. Dear teacher, thank you for constantly telling me and inspiring me to do my best. Happy Teacer’s Day.

9. My teacher is the star who taught me how to shine. Happy Teachers' Day.

10. I found a guide, friend, and philosopher in one person, who is my teacher. Happy Teacher's Day.

Here are a few images and GIFs to share on Teacher's Day

Here are a few quotes to share on Teacher’s Day “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honor for me." –APJ Abdul Kalam

2. "I have always felt that the true text-book for the pupil is his teacher." –Mahatma Gandhi

3. “Teachers are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth." –Helen Caldicott

4. “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important." –Bill Gates