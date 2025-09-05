Happy Teachers Day 2025: 50+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, images, greetings to honour our mentors on September 5

Happy Teachers Day 2025: India will celebrate its National Teachers Day 2025 on 5 September, Friday, like every year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The country remembers the first Vice-President and the second President of India on this day, as a great scholar, philosopher and educator.
Teachers Day in India is celebrated to honour our teachers and mentors who transform, shape, mould, and enrich young human beings to become better people and face life obstacles. Students enthusiastically present their teachers with gifts including pens, chocolates, flowers, cards and more on Teachers Day on 5 September.
Here is a list of wishes, messages, greetings, messages, quotes and images for you to share with your teachers on Happy Teachers Day 2025: