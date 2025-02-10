Happy Teddy Day 2025: As Valentine's Week is underway, couples in love go the extra mile to surprise their partners with lovely gifts. The Valentine's week that began with Rose Day on February 7 will end with Teddy Day 2025 falling on Monday, February 10.

With each day symbolises a different way to express love to the partner, Teddy Day is all about gifting cuddly teddy bears to show affection and care.

Teddy Day 2025 is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. The seven days of love are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13). Unlike any other day, Teddy Day is a cuddly celebration of love and affection, where teddy bears take centerstage.

Here's some Teddy Day 2025 best wishes and quotes: 1. "You're the teddy bear to my heart, making it warm and fuzzy."

2. "Just like a teddy bear, you're cuddly, lovable, and always there for me."

3. "Teddy bears are cute, but you're cuter. Happy Teddy Day!"

4. "You're the stuffing that makes my heart whole. Happy Teddy Day, love!"

5. "Our love is like a teddy bear's hug – warm, cozy, and always comforting."

6. "Hey! Just wanted to wish you a Happy Teddy Day! Here's a virtual teddy bear hug from me to you."

7. "Teddy Day is here! Let's celebrate with lots of cuddles and cute teddy bear moments. Happy Teddy Day!"

Here's some Teddy Day 2025 GIFs and images:

Here's some Teddy Day 2025 messages: 9. "You're the reason why my heart feels like a cuddly teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!"

10. "On this Teddy Day, I promise to always be your cuddly companion, through thick and thin."

11. "Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and lots of teddy bear cuddles! Happy Teddy Day!"

12. "Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life! You're my forever teddy bear."

13. "To the person who makes my heart skip a beat, Happy Teddy Day! You're the best!"

14. “Sending you a big teddy bear hug on this special day. Love you!”

Here's Teddy Day 2025 WhatsApp, Facebook status ideas: 16. "Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to my partner in cuddles!"

17. "Happy Teddy Day to all my friends and family! May your day be filled with love and teddy bear hugs."

18. "Cuddling with my favorite teddy bear – you!"

19. "Sending teddy bear love to the one who makes my heart skip a beat!"