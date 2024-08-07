Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Top 10 teej wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, GIFs to share with your partner

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: As we celebrate the festival today, here are the top ten wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, and GIFs to share with partners

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: As women across India celebrate Teej today, 7 August, here are the top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and GIFs to share with your partner.
Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: As women across India celebrate Teej today, 7 August, here are the top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and GIFs to share with your partner.(PTI)

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024 wishes images: The Hindu festival of Hariyali Teej is dedicated to the love and bond between husband and wife. It is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Shravana month. Married women observe a fast on this day every year and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Also Read | Haryali Teej 2024: Facebook, Whatsapp wishes, images, greetings to share

According to the Gregorian calendar, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The festival is predominantly celebrated in northern and western Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej 2024, here are the top images, wishes, and GIFs you can share with your partner.

Also Read | ’Unhygienic’ soya chaap making in Agra factory horrifies netizens

Happy Hariyali Teej WhatsApp messages and wishes to share

-Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Hariyali Teej this year!

-May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Teej!

-Happy Hariyali Teej! May this festival bring lots of prosperity to you and your family.

Also Read | Sawan 2024: Devotees flock to Lord Shiva temple on the first day of holy month

-Sending you warm wishes for a wonderful Teej filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Teej 2024!

-Happy Hariyali Teej 2024! May your days be as bright as the festival itself.

-Happy Teej 2024! Sending your warm wishes for the festival. May your day be filled with happiness and prosperity.

Also Read | Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport passengers up 7%

-May the festival of Hariyali Teej bring you closer to your partner and loved ones. May Goddess Parvati and Lord Mahadev shower their blessings upon you.

On this day, married women keep fast on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej. Women observe fast on this day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In addition to married women, unmarried women also observe fast on this day to pray for a husband like him. Hariyali Teej Tritiya Tithi will begin at 7:52 pm on August 6 and will end at 10:05 pm on August 7.

Happy Teej images

 

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.
Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej, filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.
Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.
Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: May the swings of joy on Hariyali Teej carry you through a journey of happiness, health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration
Hariyali Teej 2024 pics: I hope your prayers are accepted by the deity, and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage be long-lasting and filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Happy Teej GIFs to share with partner

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHappy Hariyali Teej 2024: Top 10 teej wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, GIFs to share with your partner

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue