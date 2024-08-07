Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: As we celebrate the festival today, here are the top ten wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, and GIFs to share with partners

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024 wishes images: The Hindu festival of Hariyali Teej is dedicated to the love and bond between husband and wife. It is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Shravana month. Married women observe a fast on this day every year and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Gregorian calendar, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The festival is predominantly celebrated in northern and western Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej 2024, here are the top images, wishes, and GIFs you can share with your partner.

Happy Hariyali Teej WhatsApp messages and wishes to share -Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Hariyali Teej this year!

-May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Teej!

-Happy Hariyali Teej! May this festival bring lots of prosperity to you and your family.

-Sending you warm wishes for a wonderful Teej filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Teej 2024!

-Happy Hariyali Teej 2024! May your days be as bright as the festival itself.

-Happy Teej 2024! Sending your warm wishes for the festival. May your day be filled with happiness and prosperity.

-May the festival of Hariyali Teej bring you closer to your partner and loved ones. May Goddess Parvati and Lord Mahadev shower their blessings upon you.

On this day, married women keep fast on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej. Women observe fast on this day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In addition to married women, unmarried women also observe fast on this day to pray for a husband like him. Hariyali Teej Tritiya Tithi will begin at 7:52 pm on August 6 and will end at 10:05 pm on August 7.

Happy Teej images

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej, filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: May the swings of joy on Hariyali Teej carry you through a journey of happiness, health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration

Hariyali Teej 2024 pics: I hope your prayers are accepted by the deity, and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage be long-lasting and filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.