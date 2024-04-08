Hindu festival Ugadi, also known as Yugadi – whose literal meaning is 'new beginning', is observed as the Hindu New Year. Ugadi is considered the first day of the Hindu calendar, with Hindus believe it to be the day when Brahma created the universe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The auspicious day is going to be celebrated with much enthusiasm on Tuesday, April 9. The festival holds special significance for the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Maharashtra and Goa, the Hindu New Year, it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa and the rest of the states as Chaitra Navratri.

According to Hindu mythology, Ugadi is celebrated as a nine-day festival honouring the nine forms of Durga. This marks the beginning of the creation of mankind.

Here are some special wishes, messages, greetings and images to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Ugadi 2024 wishes, images, messages and greetings: 1) May this Ugadi mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with positivity and success for you. Happy Ugadi!

2) Wishing you a joyous and blessed Ugadi! May the new year bring you endless opportunities and abundant joy.

3) May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.

4) May this Ugadi fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Ugadi!

5) On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your dreams blossom and your goals be fulfilled. Happy Ugadi!

6) May the divine blessings of the new year bring you peace, prosperity, and good fortune. Happy Ugadi

7) Here's to a Ugadi filled with the melody of laughter, the rhythm of joy, and the harmony of love.

8) As you celebrate Ugadi, may your heart be filled with contentment and your home with abundance. Happy Ugadi!

9) May the vibrant colors of Ugadi fill your life with brightness and positivity. Wishing you a Happy Ugadi!

10) On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your life be filled with laughter, love, and new beginnings. Happy Ugadi

11) May the sunlight of Ugadi dispel the darkness of the past and illuminate the path to a brighter future.

12) May the spirit of Ugadi infuse your heart with optimism, your soul with serenity, and your life with fulfillment.

13) May this Ugadi bring you closer to your dreams and inspire you to reach new heights. Happy Ugadi!

