Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2025: Celebrate festivals with these 20 heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes; check here

Ugadi, also known as the Telugu New Year, is an important festival celebrated by Hindus with great zeal, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It marks the beginning of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, occurring on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which typically falls in late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar.

Gudi Padwa is a major Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa and some parts of Karnataka. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, usually in late March or early April.

In 2025, the festival will be observed on March 30th.

Ugadi 2025: Here are the top wishes, quotes, and messages “Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Ugadi filled with happiness, health, and success!”

“May this Ugadi bring new hopes, new beginnings, and endless opportunities your way!”

"On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your life be as colorful as the festive decorations and as sweet as the traditional Ugadi Pachadi."

"Happy Ugadi! May the new year bless you with peace, prosperity, and countless memorable moments."

“Let’s welcome the new year with open hearts and joyful spirits. Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi!”

"Ugadi is not just a new year; it’s a celebration of life, hope, and new beginnings."

"As the Gudi rises high, may your aspirations soar even higher with success and joy."

"The essence of Ugadi lies in the sweetness of togetherness and the flavor of new adventures."

"Let the festive spirit of Ugadi light up your life with positivity and warmth."

"Just like Ugadi Pachadi, may your life be a perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spicy moments."

"May the colors of Ugadi brighten your path and fill your heart with happiness."

"Ugadi teaches us to embrace change with courage and welcome new opportunities with open arms."

"On Ugadi, let’s celebrate the beauty of new beginnings and the joy of life."

"May the blessings of Ugadi fill your heart with gratitude and your life with prosperity."

"Here’s to a fresh start, new dreams, and a year full of hope. Happy Ugadi!

"Let’s welcome the new year with open hearts and joyful spirits. Happy Ugadi!"

"May the divine blessings of Ugadi fill your life with positivity, prosperity, and peace."

"Wishing you and your family a bright, beautiful, and blessed Ugadi!"

"May this Ugadi bring you closer to your dreams and fill your days with happiness."

“On Ugadi, may the new year be as refreshing as the spring breeze and as vibrant as the colors of nature.”

Gudi Padwa 2025: Check wishes, quotes, and messages "Wishing you a bright and joyful Gudi Padwa filled with prosperity, happiness, and new beginnings!"

May this Ugadi bring new hopes, new beginnings, and endless opportunities your way!

"May the Gudi flutter with success, and may your life be filled with sweet moments and endless blessings."

“On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with health, wealth, and boundless joy!”

"Wishing you a bright and joyful Gudi Padwa filled with prosperity, happiness, and new beginnings!"

"May the Gudi flutter high and bring success, positivity, and good fortune into your life."

"Happy Gudi Padwa! May this new year bring peace, prosperity, and endless joy to you and your family."

"Let’s welcome the new year with open hearts and festive spirits. Wishing you a joyful Gudi Padwa!"

"On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may your life be filled with love, laughter, and success."

"Wishing you a Gudi Padwa as vibrant and beautiful as the festive decorations!"

"May this Gudi Padwa bring new dreams, fresh hopes, and abundant blessings into your life."

"Happy Gudi Padwa! May the spirit of the festival fill your heart with joy and your home with warmth."

"As the Gudi rises, may your aspirations soar high with success and happiness."

"Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a new year filled with fresh opportunities and endless possibilities."

"On this Gudi Padwa, may your life be as sweet as the traditional festive treats and as bright as the Gudi!"

"Let’s celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa with hopes for a prosperous and blissful new year."

"May the Gudi’s vibrant colors inspire you to embrace life with positivity and enthusiasm."

"Wishing you a Gudi Padwa filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones."

"This Gudi Padwa, may your heart be light, your dreams big, and your blessings abundant."

"May the spirit of Gudi Padwa fill your life with warmth, joy, and new achievements."

"On this auspicious day, may you find success in every step you take and happiness in every moment you live."

"May the rising Gudi symbolise the rise of new hopes and dreams in your life."