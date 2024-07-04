Happy US Independence Day 2024: People across the nation celebrate US Independence Day 2024 on July 4. Here are top wishes and quotes to share on this day.

Happy US Independence Day: The special day of the Fourth of July is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in America, as it marks the US Independence in 1776. From parades to public rallies to mega programmes, the whole nation is immersed in the colour of patriotism to celebrate the growth and freedom of the nation. Here are top wishes, quotes, and messages you can share with your friends and family on US Independence Day.

US Independence Day 2024: Wishes to share with friends and family -Happy US Independence Day! May your day be filled with pride, joy, and celebration as we honour the freedoms and liberties that define our great nation.

-Wishing you a joyous 4th of July! May the fireworks light up your sky and the spirit of freedom fill your heart.

-Happy Fourth of July! Let's remember the bravery of those who fought for our freedom and celebrate the blessings of liberty.

-Happy Independence Day! May this day remind us of the strength, courage, and unity that make our country great. Let's unite to celebrate the independence of the US.

-Happy 4th of July! Enjoy the parades, fireworks, and festivities with family and friends. Let's celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave.

-Wishing you a sparkling 4th of July! May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and patriotic pride.

-Happy Independence Day! Let's celebrate the freedom and unity that bind us together as a nation. Have a wonderful day!

-Happy 4th of July! As we celebrate our nation's freedom, let's honour the courageous men and women dedicated to preserving it.

-Happy Independence Day! May the stars and stripes forever wave, reminding us of the sacrifices made for our freedom.

-Wishing you a wonderful 4th of July! May the spirit of freedom inspire you and bring joy to your celebrations with loved ones.

US Independence Day 2024: 5 famous quotes to share on this day "I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true." – Wendell L. Wilkie

“It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other." – John Adams

“Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country." – John F. Kennedy

"Where liberty dwells, there is my country." – Benjamin Franklin

“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him." – Abraham Lincoln

