Valentine's Day 2024: From DDLJ to Jab We Met; 10 movies, series to watch to celebrate your special day
Happy Valentine's Day: Celebrate Valentine's Day with these 10 movies and series, including 'Barfi' and 'Little Things'. Whether you're spending time with a partner or enjoying some solo time, these films are perfect for the occasion.
Happy Valentine's Day: Today is the celebration of love, a time to express profound affection for that special someone in your life. Given that it falls on a weekday, navigating through work commitments can make planning a bit challenging. Nevertheless, cosying up at home with some movies and popcorn sounds like a perfect idea. Whether you're spending time with your partner, or friends, or enjoying some solo time, here are 10 movies and series to watch today.