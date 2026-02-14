Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 100+ best wishes, images and quotes to share with your loved ones

Valentine's Day, the day of love is here. Celebrated every year on 14 February, Valentine’s Day is dedicated to love and romance. Over the centuries, it has grown into a global occasion when people express affection not just for their partners, but also for friends and family.

Happy Valentine's Day: History The origins of the day are linked to St. Valentine, who is remembered for remembered for his selfless acts of help for couples. Legend has it that St. Valentine was sentenced to imprisonment and beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for solemnizing the marriage of couples secretly. On the day of his execution, St. Valentine sent a note to Julia, the blind daughter of the jailer, that mentioned 'Your Valentine'. Since then, Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14.

'In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you' - Virginia Woolf.

Valentine’s Day is also associated with Lupercalia, an ancient Roman fertility festival, and with Cupid, the Roman god of love and desire — both of which have shaped modern-day symbols of the celebration.

Happy Valentine's Day wishes: 100+ wishes, quotes, images to share Wishing you a Valentine’s Day filled with love, laughter and moments you’ll always treasure.

You are the love of my life. Thank you for filling my world with endless joy. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Your love is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know.

I met you, I chose you, and I’ll keep choosing you—always. Happy Valentine’s Day, my forever.

Sending you all my love today and always. Happy Valentine’s Day.

I’m so grateful to walk through life with you. In every lifetime, I’d choose you again. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.

You make my heart race in the best way. I adore everything about you.

Love isn’t just romance—it’s appreciating the people who make life meaningful. Happy Valentine’s Day.

I knew you were the one because even on my worst days, you make me smile. I can’t imagine life without you.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my husband and the heart of our home. We are lucky to have you.

You are my forever emergency contact. Here’s to us. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Your love gives me strength and hope every single day. I’m so lucky to have you.

May your day be filled with sweet surprises and even sweeter moments. Happy Valentine’s Day.

May this day remind you how deeply you're loved—not just today, but always.

I want to shower you with all my love today. You are my biggest blessing and my greatest support.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear wife. May your heart be full and your chocolate supply endless.

I’m thankful I found someone as wonderfully weird as me. Life with you feels like heaven! Happy Valentine's Day.

You are the light in my life, and I cherish every moment we share.

With you, I’ve found my home. I love you more than words can say.

You bring so much happiness into my life. Today is just another reminder of how much you’re loved.

Sending love and hugs to my friends and family—you make life brighter every day.

To my forever Valentine: thank you for being my strength and my best friend.

I am who I am because of your love and support. I’m blessed to have you.

Let’s celebrate love in all its beautiful forms today and every day.

Roses are red, violets are blue—my life is sweeter because of you.

Love begins within and grows when we share it. Wishing you a beautiful Valentine’s Day.

Here’s to a love that grows stronger with every passing year.

You fill my heart with endless joy. Today and always, you mean everything to me.

Life without you would be incomplete. Thank you for the love you give so freely.

With you, every day feels magical. Being yours is my greatest blessing.

You are my sunshine, my best friend, and my soulmate. Sending you all my love this Valentine’s Day. Happy Valentine's Day quotes We've also curated a list of quotes that you can share with your loved ones on Valentine's Day:

"Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, and penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." - Maya Angelou

"And if the stars should ever die, we'll make our own light, you and I." - John Mark Green.

“We are most alive when we’re in love.” - John Updike

“Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own” - H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

“Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.”-Audre Lorde

“Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.”- Nicholas Sparks

“Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey.”-Lord Byron

“Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone - we find it with another.”-Thomas Merton

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”- Martin Luther King Jr.