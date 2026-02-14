Happy Valentine's Day 2026: Google celebrates day of love with special Doodle – ‘Celebrate those we care for'

Valentine's Day Google Doodle: As lovers around the world pause to celebrate the love of their lives, Google has honoured this day of love with a special Valentine's Day Doodle.

Valentine's Day, dedicated to love and romance, is celebrated on February 14 each year.

About Valentine's Day Google Doodle This Google Doodle celebrates old-school love — the thought, effort and love that goes into the making of handmade gifts, reflecting intentionality.

The Doodle focuses on "doing it yourself" (DIY). The Google logo features a warm, cosy artwork in shades of pink, prioritising "handmade" textures to honour the selfless act of creating by hand over smooth digital lines.

The Doodle, featuring elements like a handwritten note, tiny heart stamps, a handmade bracelet, a candy pack and more, celebrates the time and effort put into a relationship.

Google Doodle for Valentine's Day 2026

Here's what Google said about its Valentine's Day Doodle “Today’s Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts,” Google said in its official description of the Doodle.

“Whether you're drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for,” it continued. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

DIY gift ideas to match the themes shown in the Doodle A Memory Jar : Put multiple slips of coloured paper in a mason jar. On every slip, write your favourite memories with your partner, a reason you love them, and even a "future date" idea.

: Put multiple slips of coloured paper in a mason jar. On every slip, write your favourite memories with your partner, a reason you love them, and even a "future date" idea. Hand-Stamped Stationery : You can make DIY stamps by carving a heart shape into a pencil eraser or using a bottle cap with craft foam.

: You can make DIY stamps by carving a heart shape into a pencil eraser or using a bottle cap with craft foam. Origami Letter-Envelopes : Use a single sheet of A4 paper to write your message, then fold it into an origami envelope so the letter is the packaging.

: Use a single sheet of A4 paper to write your message, then fold it into an origami envelope so the letter is the packaging. ‘Love Letter’ Cookies: Bake simple rectangular sugar cookies and use edible ink pens to write short, sweet notes on the icing, mimicking the handwritten letters in the artwork.

Happy Valentine's Day: History The origin of Valentine's Day is linked to St. Valentine, who is remembered for his selfless acts of help for couples.

According to a legend, St. Valentine was sentenced to imprisonment and beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for solemnising the marriage of couples secretly.

On the day of his execution, St. Valentine sent a note to Julia, the blind daughter of the jailer, that read ‘Your Valentine’. Since then, Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14.