Happy Valentine's Day 2026: Google celebrates day of love with special Doodle – ‘Celebrate those we care for'

Valentine's Day Google Doodle: As lovers around the world pause to celebrate the love of their lives, Google has honoured this day of love with a special Valentine's Day Doodle.
Valentine's Day, dedicated to love and romance, is celebrated on February 14 each year.
This Google Doodle celebrates old-school love — the thought, effort and love that goes into the making of handmade gifts, reflecting intentionality.
The Doodle focuses on "doing it yourself" (DIY). The Google logo features a warm, cosy artwork in shades of pink, prioritising "handmade" textures to honour the selfless act of creating by hand over smooth digital lines.
The Doodle, featuring elements like a handwritten note, tiny heart stamps, a handmade bracelet, a candy pack and more, celebrates the time and effort put into a relationship.
“Today’s Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts,” Google said in its official description of the Doodle.
“Whether you're drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for,” it continued. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”
The origin of Valentine's Day is linked to St. Valentine, who is remembered for his selfless acts of help for couples.
According to a legend, St. Valentine was sentenced to imprisonment and beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for solemnising the marriage of couples secretly.
On the day of his execution, St. Valentine sent a note to Julia, the blind daughter of the jailer, that read ‘Your Valentine’. Since then, Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14.
It is also associated with Lupercalia, an ancient Roman fertility festival, and with Cupid, the Roman god of love and desire — both of which have shaped modern-day symbols of the celebration.