Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi: Check photos and videos of Ganpati celebrations across India

The 10-day festival, starting on 7 September, celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth with prayers, rituals, and vibrant community events, including performances and decorations across various cities.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi

Saturday, 7 September marks the beginning of the 10-day celebration of the Hindu festival ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’. This vibrant festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.

Also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’, the celebrations for the festival involve a mix of devotional and festive activities. On Day 1 of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in form of elaborate and colorful idols to their homes.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Can gold price shine brighter, hit $3,000 mark in 2025?

They offer prayers, observe fasts, perform rituals, and participate in community gatherings. The festival often features music, dance, and elaborate decorations.

Check out how India welcomed Lord Ganesha today:

In Pune, the 10-day Ganeshotsav began with a performance of Maharashtra's first transgender dhol-tasha troupe, 'Shikhandi', at Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal.

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant welcome ‘Antilia cha Raja’ at iconic Mumbai home

A 'Maha Arti' was performed at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati temple before the Ganesha idol was taken to be installed at Sarvajanik Mandal.

In Nagpur, the morning 'aarti' and prayers were performed at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: WhatsApp messages, SMSes, images to share with family

Lord Ganapati idol being brought to Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir.

In Chennai, devotees offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lord Ganesha temple in Maduravoyal area.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 5 ways to welcome financial prosperity into your life

The last day of the festivities, known as Anant Chaturdashi, involves a grand procession where the idols are immersed in water, symbolizing Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode. This immersion is accompanied by chants and celebrations, marking both an end and a renewal as the cycle starts again for the next year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Vinayaka Chaturthi: Check photos and videos of Ganpati celebrations across India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue