Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi: Check photos and videos of Ganpati celebrations across India

Saturday, 7 September marks the beginning of the 10-day celebration of the Hindu festival ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’. This vibrant festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.

Also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’, the celebrations for the festival involve a mix of devotional and festive activities. On Day 1 of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha in form of elaborate and colorful idols to their homes.

They offer prayers, observe fasts, perform rituals, and participate in community gatherings. The festival often features music, dance, and elaborate decorations.

Check out how India welcomed Lord Ganesha today: In Pune, the 10-day Ganeshotsav began with a performance of Maharashtra's first transgender dhol-tasha troupe, 'Shikhandi', at Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal.

A 'Maha Arti' was performed at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati temple before the Ganesha idol was taken to be installed at Sarvajanik Mandal.

In Nagpur, the morning 'aarti' and prayers were performed at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi.

Lord Ganapati idol being brought to Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir.

In Chennai, devotees offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lord Ganesha temple in Maduravoyal area.

