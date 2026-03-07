Happy International Women's Day 2026: Celebrate the women in your lives with these 100 wishes, WhatsApp statuses

International Women's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements, strength, and contributions of women across the world. It is celebrated on March 8 every year. This year's theme on International Women's Day is ‘Give to Gain’. As we all celebrate International Women's Day 2026, here are some WhatsApp wishes, Facebook statuses that you can send to celebrate the women in your lives:

Advertisement

Theme The theme of this International Women's Day 2026 is ‘Give to Gain’.

Date It is celebrated every year on March 8. This time it is falling on a Sunday.

Significance It is celebrated to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. The day also highlights the importance of gender equality and the need to address issues such as discrimination, violence, unequal pay and limited access to opportunities that many women still face.

The observance serves as a reminder of the progress made in advancing women’s rights while encouraging governments, organisations and communities to continue working towards a more inclusive and equal society. It also honours the contributions of women in shaping families, communities and nations.

HAPPY WOMEN'S DAY WISHES FOR CORPORATE GROUP Happy Women’s Day! May you continue to inspire, lead, and shine.

Advertisement

Wishing you strength, courage, and endless success this Women’s Day.

Here’s to strong women everywhere—may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

Happy Women’s Day to the women who make the world brighter.

Celebrate your power, passion, and perseverance today and always.

May your dreams be big and your courage bigger. Happy Women’s Day!

Your strength and grace inspire everyone around you.

Wishing you happiness, respect, and success today and every day.

To every woman breaking barriers—Happy Women’s Day!

Keep shining and inspiring the world.

Thank you for making the world kinder and stronger. Happy Women’s Day!

Celebrating the incredible women who shape our lives.

Your hard work and dedication deserve recognition today and always.

Cheers to the women who inspire us daily.

Advertisement

Wishing you appreciation and respect this Women’s Day.

You are powerful, resilient, and truly amazing.

Thank you for your endless strength and compassion.

Your contributions make the world a better place.

Here’s to celebrating your achievements and dreams.

Today we celebrate you and everything you stand for.

Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women!

Shine bright today and always.

Strong women, stronger world.

Keep inspiring! Happy Women’s Day.

Celebrating you today and every day.

Power, grace, and courage—Happy Women’s Day!

Keep breaking barriers.

You are unstoppable.

Empowered women empower the world. Cheers to you!

Students performing during Ojaswini 2026 programme on the eve of International Women's Day at Patna Women's College in Patna, Bihar, India, Saturday,06, 2026.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

HAPPY WOMEN'S DAY WISHES FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS Happy Women’s Day to the most inspiring woman I know.

Advertisement

Proud of the incredible woman you are.

Thank you for always being strong and supportive.

Wishing you love, happiness, and success today.

You make life more beautiful—Happy Women’s Day!

Grateful for your strength and kindness.

To my inspiration—Happy Women’s Day!

You are truly amazing.

Keep being the wonderful person you are.

Celebrating you and your achievements today.

Motivational Wishes

Believe in yourself—you are capable of incredible things.

The world needs your voice and your courage.

Your strength can change the world.

Never stop dreaming and achieving.

Keep rising and inspiring others.

You are stronger than you think.

Let your confidence lead the way.

Keep breaking stereotypes and making history.

The future is brighter because of women like you.

Keep empowering yourself and others.

Advertisement

Happy Women’s Day to the incredible women in my life. Your strength and kindness inspire me every day.

Wishing a wonderful Women’s Day to all the amazing women in my family and circle of friends.

Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for filling life with love, courage, and endless support.

To the wonderful women who make life brighter—Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day to my family and friends who make the world a better place with their presence.

Your strength, care, and determination inspire everyone around you. Happy Women’s Day!

Wishing all my dear family and friends a beautiful and empowering Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day to the women who make every moment meaningful and joyful.

Cheers to strong, supportive, and inspiring women in my life. Happy Women’s Day!

Advertisement

To my amazing family and friends, thank you for your love and strength. Happy Women’s Day!

Wishing you happiness, respect, and appreciation today and always. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day to the women who make life more beautiful with their warmth and care.

May your dreams grow stronger and your happiness grow brighter. Happy Women’s Day!

To the wonderful women around me—your strength and kindness never go unnoticed. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day to friends and family who lead with courage and love.

Thank you for being such powerful inspirations in my life. Happy Women’s Day!

May this Women’s Day remind you how valued and appreciated you truly are.

Wishing strength, joy, and success to all the incredible women I know. Happy Women’s Day!

Advertisement

Happy Women’s Day! Your presence makes every day brighter and happier.

To the women who support, uplift, and inspire—Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day to the beautiful souls in my family and friend circle.

May your day be filled with appreciation, love, and happiness. Happy Women’s Day!

To my strong and wonderful friends and family—keep shining. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day to the women who make life more meaningful and special.

Your courage and compassion make the world a better place. Happy Women’s Day!

Wishing a joyful Women’s Day to the women who inspire me every day.

Happy Women’s Day! May you continue to achieve success and happiness.

To my family and friends—your strength and grace inspire me. Happy Women’s Day!

Advertisement

May this Women’s Day bring appreciation and celebration to all the amazing women around us.

Happy Women’s Day to the women who make life full of love, laughter, and inspiration.

A petrol pump employee works on the eve of International Women's Day, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

HAPPY WOMEN'S DAY WISHES For Elderly Women Happy Women’s Day to a wonderful woman whose wisdom, strength, and kindness inspire everyone around her.

Advertisement

Wishing you a beautiful Women’s Day. Your life’s journey is a true inspiration to generations.

Happy Women’s Day! Your grace, patience, and strength make the world a better place.

To a remarkable woman who has guided us with love and wisdom—Happy Women’s Day!

Your experience and strength are treasures to all of us. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day to a woman whose life is a beautiful example of courage, care, and compassion.

Your wisdom lights the path for many. Wishing you happiness and good health this Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for being a source of love, strength, and endless inspiration.

Your kindness and resilience make you truly special. Wishing you a joyful Women’s Day.

Advertisement

Happy Women’s Day to a woman whose stories, guidance, and warmth enrich our lives every day.

May your day be filled with appreciation and love. Happy Women’s Day to a truly amazing woman.

Your strength and wisdom are a blessing to everyone who knows you. Happy Women’s Day!

Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to a woman who has shaped so many lives with her love.

Your life is a beautiful example of dignity, patience, and strength. Happy Women’s Day!

Thank you for being a guiding light to all of us. Wishing you a wonderful Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day! Your experience and kindness are gifts that inspire us every day.

Wishing you happiness, respect, and appreciation on this special day. Happy Women’s Day!

Advertisement

Your wisdom and love have built strong foundations for many lives. Happy Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day to a woman who has given so much love and guidance to others.

May your strength and grace continue to inspire generations. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer