Harbhajan Singh issues apology, deletes Tauba Tauba song video after para-badminton star, others slams ‘appalling’ clip

Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued an apology and deleted his take on the viral Tauba Tauba song trend amid widespread criticism.

First Published15 Jul 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued an apology and deleted his take on the viral Tauba Tauba song trend amid widespread criticism. The assertion came mere hours after para-badminton star Manasi Joshi lashed out at Singh and fellow cricketers Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh for ‘mocking’ the gait of people suffering from polio.

"We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15 days. Sore bodies.. We are not trying to insult or offend anyone. Still if people think we have done something wrong…all I can say from my side is sorry to everyone. Please let's stop this here and move forward," Harbhajan urged on social media.

The video — posted earlier on Monday — featured cricket legends Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina grooving to the viral Vicky Kaushal song. Several Bollywood actors and influencers — including the actor behind the tricky dance — had commented on the post.

Their steps however appeared to imitate people with disabilities — prompting criticism from several quarters. Badminton player Manasi Joshi called for the trio to be more responsible and avoid poking fun at handicapped people.

“This isn’t legendary if you’re mocking gait patterns of people with polio. This will enable bullying of young children with disabilities in India. You don’t know how much harm your behaviour can do. The appreciation you’re getting from people around is appalling to see," she had written in the comment section.

"This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is ok to make fun of the walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel. If any of you athletes would have done responsible community service in disability space area, you all would not have come up with this reel,” Manasi had lamented.

