‘Harbinger of doom’? Viral videos show thousands of crows swarming Tel Aviv sky

A dramatic sight unfolded over Tel Aviv recently when thousands of crows filled the sky, creating a dark, shifting canopy above the city’s skyline. The spectacle, captured in multiple videos, quickly went viral, leaving viewers both fascinated and unsettled.

The massive flock was seen circling high above prominent landmarks, including the iconic Azrieli Towers, forming dense, swirling patterns that briefly dimmed the daylight. The visuals sparked intense reactions online, with many users describing the scene as eerie and unnatural.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, some social media users interpreted the phenomenon as a warning sign tied to rising geopolitical tensions in the region. A section of users even linked the visuals to biblical prophecy, specifically referencing the Book of Revelation. They pointed to a verse describing birds gathering for a symbolic event, fuelling apocalyptic interpretations.

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Posts on X ranged from alarmist to philosophical. One user described the scene as a “harbinger of doom,” while others drew parallels with ancient beliefs, where unusual bird behaviour was often seen as a sign of impending conflict or disaster.

Historically, such interpretations are not new. In ancient Rome, priests known as augurs studied bird movements to predict outcomes of wars and political decisions. Similarly, longstanding legends—such as the ravens at the Tower of London—have reinforced the idea that birds can signal major events. According to folklore, the British monarchy would fall if the ravens ever left the fortress.

However, experts say there is no mystery behind the phenomenon, the Daily Mail reported.

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Bird scientists and ecologists have dismissed supernatural explanations, stating that the spectacle is part of a natural seasonal pattern. Israel lies along one of the world’s busiest bird migration routes, with an estimated 500 million birds passing through the region annually during migration seasons.

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Among them, the Hooded Crow is particularly common in urban areas like Tel Aviv. During spring, these birds often gather in large numbers due to nesting behaviour, food availability, and environmental triggers. Sudden large-scale movement—especially in March—is not unusual and has been documented in previous years.

Experts also note that urban disturbances or shifts in habitat conditions can prompt such dramatic flocking behaviour, leading to the kind of swirling patterns seen in the viral clips.

Despite scientific explanations, the timing of the event has added to public anxiety. The Middle East is currently witnessing heightened tensions, with ongoing conflict and military developments involving multiple countries.

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Reports cited by NBC News indicate that over 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have been deployed to the region. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran remain uncertain, with both sides offering differing accounts of progress.

The conflict has already taken a heavy toll. According to various reports, more than 2,000 people have been killed across the region in recent weeks, including casualties in Iran, Lebanon and Israel.

Against this backdrop, it is perhaps unsurprising that a striking natural event has been interpreted through a lens of fear and uncertainty.

Still, scientists urge caution against drawing conclusions from such visuals. What may appear ominous is, in reality, a well-documented ecological phenomenon.

The viral videos, while visually dramatic, serve as a reminder of how quickly natural events can be misinterpreted—especially in times of global tension.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.