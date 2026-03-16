Hard Rock Cafe shuts 10 restaurants across India after ending franchise deal; only one restaurant to remain open

Hard Rock Cafe outlets across several major Indian cities have shut down after Hard Rock International terminated its franchise agreement with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. The decision affects restaurants in 10 locations including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Anjali Thakur
Updated16 Mar 2026, 07:28 PM IST
Hard Rock Cafe exits major Indian cities
Hard Rock Cafe exits major Indian cities

Several Hard Rock Cafe outlets across India have shut down after the global hospitality brand Hard Rock International ended its franchise agreement with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, the company that operated the music-themed restaurants in the country.

The Florida-based company announced the decision on Monday, confirming that it has terminated agreements with JSM Corporation and related entities, which previously held the rights to run all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in India.

As a result, Hard Rock Cafe restaurants have now closed across 10 locations in India, including major cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

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Hard Rock Cafe Closes Outlets Across India

According to the company’s statement, the closures impact outlets in Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

These restaurants were among the most recognisable venues for live music and nightlife in their respective cities, attracting both tourists and local audiences.

“Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India,” the company said in a statement.

However, the company clarified that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain operational, as it is not connected to the franchise agreement with JSM Corporation.

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A Popular Destination For Music Fans

Hard Rock Cafe built a strong presence in India over the years, especially in metropolitan cities where its outlets became known for live performances, themed events and music memorabilia.

The restaurants often showcased guitars, costumes and other collectibles from famous artists, creating a unique environment that blended dining with music culture.

Many outlets also hosted live bands, international artists and DJ nights, making them popular destinations for music lovers and nightlife enthusiasts.

The closure of these outlets therefore marks a significant moment for fans who associated the brand with the country’s live music and entertainment scene.

A Global Brand With A Long History

Founded in 1971, Hard Rock Cafe began as a single restaurant in London before expanding into one of the world’s most recognisable hospitality brands.

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Today, Hard Rock International operates cafes, hotels, casinos and entertainment venues across more than 70 countries, along with retail outlets selling music-themed merchandise.

The company has not revealed the reason behind ending the franchise agreement with JSM Corporation. It also did not indicate whether it plans to reopen cafes in India through a new operating partner in the future.

For now, the decision effectively dismantles Hard Rock Cafe’s restaurant presence in several key Indian cities, leaving only the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa unaffected by the change.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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