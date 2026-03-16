Hard Rock Cafe shuts 10 restaurants across India after ending franchise deal; only one restaurant to remain open

Several Hard Rock Cafe outlets across India have shut down after the global hospitality brand Hard Rock International ended its franchise agreement with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, the company that operated the music-themed restaurants in the country.

The Florida-based company announced the decision on Monday, confirming that it has terminated agreements with JSM Corporation and related entities, which previously held the rights to run all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in India.

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As a result, Hard Rock Cafe restaurants have now closed across 10 locations in India, including major cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

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Hard Rock Cafe Closes Outlets Across India According to the company’s statement, the closures impact outlets in Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

These restaurants were among the most recognisable venues for live music and nightlife in their respective cities, attracting both tourists and local audiences.

“Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India,” the company said in a statement.

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However, the company clarified that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain operational, as it is not connected to the franchise agreement with JSM Corporation.

A Popular Destination For Music Fans Hard Rock Cafe built a strong presence in India over the years, especially in metropolitan cities where its outlets became known for live performances, themed events and music memorabilia.

The restaurants often showcased guitars, costumes and other collectibles from famous artists, creating a unique environment that blended dining with music culture.

Many outlets also hosted live bands, international artists and DJ nights, making them popular destinations for music lovers and nightlife enthusiasts.

The closure of these outlets therefore marks a significant moment for fans who associated the brand with the country’s live music and entertainment scene.

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A Global Brand With A Long History Founded in 1971, Hard Rock Cafe began as a single restaurant in London before expanding into one of the world’s most recognisable hospitality brands.

Today, Hard Rock International operates cafes, hotels, casinos and entertainment venues across more than 70 countries, along with retail outlets selling music-themed merchandise.

The company has not revealed the reason behind ending the franchise agreement with JSM Corporation. It also did not indicate whether it plans to reopen cafes in India through a new operating partner in the future.

For now, the decision effectively dismantles Hard Rock Cafe’s restaurant presence in several key Indian cities, leaving only the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa unaffected by the change.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.