Hard Rock Cafe won’t shut in India, says franchise partner JSM; legal action planned

Hard Rock Cafe outlets in India will continue operating for now, franchise partner JSM Group said on Tuesday, rejecting claims that the restaurants were shutting down following the termination of its partnership with Hard Rock International.

The Mumbai-based company expressed “deep shock” over what it described as a “unilateral, illegal and entirely misconceived announcement” by Hard Rock International suggesting that the chain’s outlets in India would close.

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The clarification comes a day after Hard Rock International announced that it was ending its partnership with JSM Corporation and shutting down all 10 Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in India. However, the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa would continue operations.

Also Read | Hard Rock Cafe shuts 10 restaurants across India after ending franchise deal

In a strongly worded statement, JSM Group disputed the claims and said the decision announced by Hard Rock International was outside the contractual framework governing the partnership.

“JSM expresses its deep shock at the unilateral, illegal and entirely misconceived announcement made across news platforms regarding the alleged closure of Hard Rock Cafes in India,” the company said.

Also Read | Hard Rock Cafe Exits Major Indian Cities AfterJSM Partnership Ends

It added that the claims made by Hard Rock International were particularly surprising given that JSM has made a substantial monetary claim against the Hard Rock Group, suggesting that the dispute between the two sides is ongoing.

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Outlets To Continue Operating JSM Group clarified that all Hard Rock Cafe outlets in India would continue to function as usual unless a court directs otherwise.

“The JSM Group clarifies that Hard Rock Cafes in India will continue to operate as usual pending any binding order of a court of appropriate jurisdiction to the contrary,” the company said, indicating that it is exploring legal options.

The company said its immediate focus is on safeguarding the interests of its employees, customers, partners and suppliers, many of whom have been associated with the brand in India for more than two decades.

JSM also emphasised its role in building the Hard Rock Cafe brand in India over the past 22 years, including navigating difficult periods such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

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According to the company, this growth took place despite limited support from Hard Rock International during challenging times.

“We remain committed to protecting the interests of all stakeholders and ensuring that credible and accurate information is shared with the public,” the statement added.

Hard Rock Cafe’s Journey In India Hard Rock International entered the Indian market in 2005, opening its first Hard Rock Cafe outlet in Mumbai’s Worli area. The restaurant was launched through a partnership between Hard Rock International and JSM Corporation, founded by Sanjay Mahtani and Jay Singh.

Over the years, the brand expanded across major Indian cities and became known for its American-style dining, live music events and rock-and-roll themed memorabilia.

Around 2017, Jay Singh exited the company, following which Jitendra Virwani, Managing Director of the Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, acquired a stake in JSM Corporation.

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Currently, there are 10 Hard Rock Cafe outlets across India, located in cities including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

Globally, Hard Rock International operates in more than 75 countries, with over 315 Hard Rock-branded venues, including cafes, hotels and casinos. The company runs 37 hotels and 19 casinos worldwide, making it one of the most recognisable hospitality brands globally.

Legal Battle May Follow With both sides offering conflicting claims about the future of Hard Rock Cafe in India, the dispute could potentially move to the courts.

For now, JSM Group has maintained that the restaurants will remain open, even as it evaluates legal options in response to Hard Rock International’s announcement.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.