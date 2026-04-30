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‘Sometimes It hurts when...’ - Hardik Pandya admits pain of fans chanting names of opposition team at Wankhede stadium

Mumbai Indians are struggling at the bottom half of the IPL 2026 points table with just two wins from eight games. MI skipper Hardik Pandya addressed the need to keep the crowd entertained.

Aachal Maniyar
Published30 Apr 2026, 12:33 AM IST
Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.(PTI)
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In a nail-biting IPL 2026 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) fell short against a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets. The match lived up to its billing as a high-scoring thriller, with both teams trading blows in front of a packed home crowd. Hardik Pandya, leading MI after winning the toss and electing to bat first, watched his side post a massive 243/5 in 20 overs. But SRH chased down the 244-run target in just 18.4 overs, finishing at 249/4 to register their fifth straight win.

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What happened in the MI vs SRH clash?

Ryan Rickelton starred with a brilliant 123 off 55 balls, laced with power-hitting. Hardik himself chipped in with a quick 31 off 15, but it wasn't enough. SRH's explosive opening partnership set the tone, with Travis Head 76 (30) and Abhishek Sharma 45 (24) launching an aggressive start. Heinrich Klaasen then unleashed a fiery 65 off 30 balls, while young Salil Arora sealed the deal with a quick 30 off 10, smashing two sixes off Hardik in the final over.

Also Read | Ryan Rickelton goes past Sanath Jayasuriya en route to maiden IPL hundred

Hardik Pandya reflects on missed chances and bowling struggles

Post-match, Hardik Pandya addressed the dew factor and SRH's flying star. He said, "I don't think dew played much of a role, just that they played some good shots, we bowled some bad balls, they got to a flyer. I think we did pull it back, but it was not enough."

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He highlighted MI's season-long pattern of near-misses. “Yes, I think it's been that kind of season. When you get a couple of chances, you grab them; that's when the luck and momentum change. If you don't, it kind of hurts you, but it's still fine. All the boys tried really well. They gave everything, but it did not work out.”

Also Read | MI vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 6 wickets

Fan chants sting as Hardik Pandya calls for more entertainment

Hardik Pandya touched on the passionate Wankhede crowd. With MI struggling at the bottom half of the IPL 2026 points table with just two wins from eight games, support has been testing.

"I think we have not given them much opportunity to back us. But yeah, they have been quite fantastic. They have been loyal. They have been fantastic," Hardik expressed.

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However, he also addressed the need to keep the crowd more entertained.

"Sometimes it hurts when the opposition team comes, and they start chanting their names. We need to entertain them more to make sure we get that love and trust from them," MI skipper admitted.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why Mumbai Indians players are wearing black armbands in MI vs SRH?

MI's season crossroads amid SRH's winning run

This loss leaves MI in a must-win situation for the remaining league games. SRH, riding high on form, proved why they are a top contender with clinical chasing under the lights.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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