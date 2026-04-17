‘I think we really need to go back…’ - Hardik Pandya calls for harsh introspection after PBKS thrash MI in IPL 2026 game

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered yet another heavy defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down a target of 196 with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium. The loss marked MI's fourth defeat in five matches, leaving fans questioning the team's direction under captain Hardik Pandya.

What happened in the PBKS vs MI match? Punjab Kings delivered a strong all-round performance. Their bowlers restricted MI to 195/6 in 20 overs despite a decent batting effort from the home side, powered by Quinton de Kock's century. In reply, PBKS openers and middle-order batters made light work of the chase, powered by aggressive strokeplay and smart rotation. The dew factor in the second innings helped the batters, but credit largely went to PBKS' superior execution in all departments.

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Also Read | Quinton de Kock smashes century in style for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya's take on the Mumbai Indians' latest loss Hardik Pandya, who scored 14 off 12 balls in the match, looked visibly disappointed at the post-match presentation. He admitted the team was outplayed comprehensively.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning? We will just figure it out and see what we can do next," Pandya said.

He praised Punjab Kings for their better bowling, batting, and fielding, noting how the ball reversed early and conditions shifted with dew later.

"Having said that, they just outbeated us. They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better, definitely, and that cost us the game. We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls, or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around? These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer, and yeah, ownership has to be taken," the MI skipper expressed.

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Team struggles continue for Mumbai Indians This defeat highlighted ongoing issues for the Mumbai Indians. The bowling unit struggled to contain Punjab Kings' aggressive batters, while the batting lineup failed to post a match-winning total on a good Wankhede pitch. Key players have shown flashes of brilliance, but consistency has been missing across the squad.

Hardik Pandya's honest assessment signals a possible shake-up in strategy, combinations, or even personnel as MI look to arrest their slide. With the season still in progress, the five-time champions know they cannot afford more slip-ups if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.

Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2026 points table after their loss against the Punjab Kings After five matches, the Mumbai Indians sit at the bottom half of the IPL 2026 points table with just 2 points from one win and four losses. Their net run rate is -1.076, placing them ninth overall.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.