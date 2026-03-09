Hardik Pandya calls Mahieka Sharma his ‘lucky charm’ after India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Video goes viral

India’s T20 World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday was packed with unforgettable moments, but one heartwarming scene involving Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma quickly caught fans’ attention.

As celebrations erupted at the Narendra Modi Stadium following India’s victory over New Zealand, Mahieka Sharma rushed onto the field to congratulate the star all-rounder. Cameras captured the couple sharing an emotional embrace, with Mahieka hugging Pandya and planting a quick peck on his cheek as the team celebrated the historic win.

The affectionate moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the most touching scenes from the championship celebrations.

Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka His “Lucky Charm” India scripted history by becoming the first team to successfully defend its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India defeated New Zealand by a commanding 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hardik Pandya, who played a key role in the campaign, reflected on the achievement while speaking to the host broadcaster after the match. During the interaction, the all-rounder also spoke about the support he has received from Mahieka Sharma in recent months.

“This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” said Hardik.

“There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Maheika has come into my life, I have only been winning,” he added.

His remarks, along with the couple’s on-field celebration, quickly became a talking point among cricket fans online.

Celebrations On The Field Photos and videos from the post-match celebrations show Mahieka joining Hardik on the field moments after India secured the title. The two were seen hugging and walking across the ground hand in hand while soaking in the atmosphere of the victory celebrations.

Mahieka also shared her excitement on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories after the match, she posted a photo of Hardik posing proudly on the field with the trophy.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “the man, the myth, the legend” accompanied by a crown and the Indian flag emoji.

Also Read | Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya set notable records in T20 WC match vs Netherlands

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma reportedly began dating in 2025. Mahieka, a 25-year-old model and actor, has been spotted attending several of India’s matches during the World Cup, often cheering from the stands.

Earlier this year, Pandya made their relationship public when he shared a birthday message for her on Instagram.

Before this, Hardik was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 but announced their separation in 2024. Their divorce was finalised later that year, and they continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

