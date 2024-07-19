Hardik Pandya divorce news: India’s World Cup hero, wife Natasa part ways; Netizens say ‘best decision for him’

  • After confirming their divorce on Instagram, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic received mixed reactions from fans. Some showed support for Hardik, while others criticised Natasa.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated19 Jul 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Hardik Pandya divorce news: Natasa Stankovic brutally trolled
Hardik Pandya divorce news: Natasa Stankovic brutally trolled(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

After over a month of speculation on Hardik Panya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce, the couple finally confirmed their separation on Instagram. In a joint statement released on July 18, the couple said that they are mutually parting ways and wrote "We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of the both of us." The couple have even disabled the comments section after their joint post on Instagram.

As soon as the statement was released, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic began trending on X. Fans started pouring in comments with people came in support for Hardik while some trolled Natasa.

“Hardik Pandya deserve better,” one user wrote.

“Just saying he went through the worst be it in his personal life or the trolling on his cricket career!! Still he played like a champion in both IPL & WC,” some other commented.

Another added, “I knew it wouldn’t last when they remarried because couples only do that when they are trying to start again to rekindle their relationship”

“Pati ki saari trolling khud ke upar le li , aur kitni acchi Wife chahiye??”, some other user joked

Criticising Natasa, another said, “He’ll find someone better”

“Leave her sir, you deserve much better than her”

“Stay strong Hardik Pandya”

“Really Happy for Hardik, May be a setback for short term but at least he has a smooth exit from relationship”

“Shame on Natasha

“Best descion of his life”

 

Joint statement by Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic 's full Instagram post here:

"We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of the both of us."

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the statement wrote.

Pandya also informed that he and Natasa will co-parent their son Agastya. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," the statement read. "We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” it added.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:59 AM IST
