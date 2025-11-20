Hardik Pandya engaged? Latest Instagram post with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma goes viral; here’s why

Rumours are growing about Hardik Pandya’s engagement to Mahieka Sharma. The Team India cricketer posted photos and videos on Instagram with his girlfriend. He also shared pics of his son, Agastya, in the same post.

One clip showed Mahieka wearing a large diamond ring, which piqued fans' curiosity. Many people now believe the couple may be engaged.

In the pictures, they wore matching traditional outfits and looked close. Viewers focused on the bright ring on her finger. They have begun to assume that the couple might have decided to move forward in their relationship.

Hardik and Mahieka went public a few months ago about their relationship. Pandya’s followers believe this latest post hints at a significant step for them in the near future.

One Reddit post earlier wondered why Hardik Pandya is suddenly posting photos of his girlfriend. The user noted that he had never posted anything like that even though he had many girlfriends in the past.

“Something is different with this one as he’s constantly posting her and publicly claiming her. Either he’s actually serious about her or she’s pregnant and marriage is going to happen,” the user wrote.

“Baby Agastya 2.0 on cards,” commented another user.

Another posted, “I really think she is pregnant, he never posted Jasmine like that. Not even Natasa when they were dating.”

Divorce from Natasa Stankovic The speculation may have stemmed from the fact that Natasa Stankovic was already pregnant when the Serbian actress married Hardik Pandya in 2020. They announced the pregnancy around the time of their wedding.

Photos from that period showed she was visibly pregnant, which many fans noted online. Their son Agastya arrived soon after the marriage and confirmed the timeline clearly for everyone.

In July 2024, they officially announced their separation: "After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain at the centre of both our lives. We will continue to co-parent to ensure his happiness," the statement said.