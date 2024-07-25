Hardik Pandya gives first public reaction after announcing divorce from Natasa Stankovic

For the first time after announcing divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has made a public reaction on social media. Amid a wide range of speculation about their strained relationship, the couple announced their separation a few days ago. Hardik Pandya married Natasa four years ago and has a son, Agastya.

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar explains why Hardik Pandya was snubbed for India T20 captaincy

Hardik Pandya shared the news of his divorce on Instagram, asking for support and privacy from fans during the tough time. Days after the announcement, Hardik Pandya dropped a comment on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post. Natasa had shared some photos of her and Agastya on Instagram. What drew netizens' attention was Hardik Pandya's comment on the post. The Indian cricket team all-rounder had dropped a supportive comment on the post, which included a multiple emojis like red heart, eyes, etc.

Screenshot of Natasa's post with Hardik Pandya's comment.

Hardik and Natasa's divorce Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in an official statement on social media after being together for four years. The two released a joint statement to make the announcement.

Hardik Pandya got married to Natasa Stankovic on May 31, 2020 and welcomed their first child on July 30 of the same year. After marrying Stankovic in 2020, the two renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the couple said in the joint statement.