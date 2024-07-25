Hardik Pandya gives first public reaction after announcing divorce from Natasa Stankovic

All round cricketer Hardik Pandya made first public reaction after announcing divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic a few days ago

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Hardik Pandya shared first public reaction after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya shared first public reaction after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

For the first time after announcing divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has made a public reaction on social media. Amid a wide range of speculation about their strained relationship, the couple announced their separation a few days ago. Hardik Pandya married Natasa four years ago and has a son, Agastya.

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar explains why Hardik Pandya was snubbed for India T20 captaincy

Hardik Pandya shared the news of his divorce on Instagram, asking for support and privacy from fans during the tough time. Days after the announcement, Hardik Pandya dropped a comment on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post. Natasa had shared some photos of her and Agastya on Instagram. What drew netizens' attention was Hardik Pandya's comment on the post. The Indian cricket team all-rounder had dropped a supportive comment on the post, which included a multiple emojis like red heart, eyes, etc.

Screenshot of Natasa's post with Hardik Pandya's comment.

Hardik and Natasa's divorce

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in an official statement on social media after being together for four years. The two released a joint statement to make the announcement.

Hardik Pandya got married to Natasa Stankovic on May 31, 2020 and welcomed their first child on July 30 of the same year. After marrying Stankovic in 2020, the two renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya divorce: Netizens react as India’s WC hero, wife Natasa part ways

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the couple said in the joint statement.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya to be India’s next T20 captain? Jay Shah says...

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both of our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.” Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model and actress based out of Mumbai. She has also worked in a few Bollywood films like Satyagraha.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHardik Pandya gives first public reaction after announcing divorce from Natasa Stankovic

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.85
    11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.7 (0.57%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    324.55
    11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    9.55 (3.03%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.50
    11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    5.75 (3.41%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    142.00
    11:58 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    5.25 (3.84%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,392.20
    11:43 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.85 (9.98%)

    Jyothy Labs

    545.60
    11:43 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    37.65 (7.41%)

    Oil India

    582.85
    11:43 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.9 (7.35%)

    Vaibhav Global

    339.35
    11:43 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    20 (6.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue