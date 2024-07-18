Hardik Pandya puts an end to divorce rumours, says ’Natasa and I have decided to...’: Full statement here

All rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally puts an end to divorce rumours with his wife and actor Natasa Stankovic. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Pandya said, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways.”

See Pandya's full Instagram post here: Taking to social media, Pandya said in a statement, "We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of the both of us."

“This was a taught decision for us to make, given the joy mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” he said.

Pandya also informed that he and Natasa will co-parent their son Agastya. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," the statement read.