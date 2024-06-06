The new intriguing picture on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram story forced the fans to ask, ‘Are they back together?’

With rumours of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce making headlines, the Serbian model's latest Instagram story has pulled the plug on fan theories.

This is not the only surprise Natasa had for the fans; Recently, the Serbian model unarchived all her wedding pictures. Natsa had earlier removed all her wedding pictures and deleted ‘Pandya’ from her last name on Instagram.

The new intriguing picture on the story forced the fans to ask, "Are they back together?"

In the viral picture, Natasa cleared the air about divorce rumours with a post of her pet dog. The dog, Schnoodle, wore an adorable pink tee with a panda print. With a fun pun play, Natasa captioned the image "Baby Rover Pand(Y)a".

Reports have suggested that the story might mean all is well in the Pandya household. Some have speculated that the couple is amicably parting ways, sharing co-parenting their dog and their child, Agastya Pandya.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours There has been strong social media buzz around Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce rumours. It has also been speculated that the Serbian will claim 70% of Pandya’s property as a divorce settlement.

Neither Pandya nor Natasa has issued any official statement about the speculation. They have neither accepted nor refuted the rumours.

Pandya and IPL 2024 Pandya faced a rough IPL season this year following backlash and booing on the ground from the audience to questions being raised on his poor on-field decisions. The team finished last with 8 points and won only 4 off the 14 matches played.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pandya is the vice-captain. Currently, Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, and batting coach Vikram Rathore are among the first batch of team India cricket players to travel to the US.

