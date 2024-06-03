Hardik Pandya opens up on ‘difficult times’ ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, ‘Where things are tough...'
Indian Cricket Team Vice Captain Hardik Pandya shares insights on handling tough times, focusing on staying committed to the game and embracing both successes and challenges with confidence and hard work.
Indian Cricket Team Vice Captain Hardik Pandya, who endured a disastrous IPL 2024 season alongside navigating through his divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic, has opened up about the ‘difficult times’ he faced in recent months.