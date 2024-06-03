Indian Cricket Team Vice Captain Hardik Pandya, who endured a disastrous IPL 2024 season alongside navigating through his divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic, has opened up about the ‘difficult times’ he faced in recent months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday, the cricketer spoke to Star Sports. "Eventually, I believe, you have to stay in the battle. Sometimes life puts you in situations where things are tough, but I believe that if you leave the game or the field, the battle that is, you won't get what you want from your sport, or the results you are looking for," Pandya said.

He added, "So, yeah, it has been difficult, but at the same time, I have been process-driven; I have tried to follow the same routines I used to follow earlier. At the same time, these things happen; there are good times and bad times, and these are phases that come and go. That is fine. I have gone through these phases many times and will also come out of them."

The Vice-captain told Star Sports that he quickly moves on from successes and challenges, confidently facing difficult times. “I don't run away from it. I face everything with [my] chin up," he said.

"As they say, this too shall pass. So coming out [of these phases] is simple: just play the sport, accept that [you need to] maybe get better at your skillset, keep working hard - hard work never goes to waste - and keep smiling."

Pandya, IPL and divorce Pandya faced a rough IPL season this year, following backlash and booing on the ground from the audience when questions were raised about his poor on-field decisions. The team finished last with 8 points and won only 4 of the 14 matches.

Amid divorce rumours, social media buzz intensified when Natasa removed 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle.

It was also speculated that the Serbian actress would claim 70% of Pandya’s property as a divorce settlement.

On Instagram, Natasa wrote, "Someone is about to get on the streets", while fans speculated that she would claim 70% of Pandya’s property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

