Hardik Pandya’s new tattoo: Leopard becomes metaphor for Mahieka Sharma; here’s what it means | Valentine’s Day 2026

Ahead of the crucial India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik Pandya revealed a new tattoo. However, it is not directly related to cricket. It rather carries a deep personal meaning.

The artwork was created at Aliens Tattoo by celebrity artist Sunny Bhanushali and completed by lead artist Tushar Marane. The tattoo is inspired by Hardik Pandya’s fiancee, Mahieka Sharma.

What began as a small plan to place the letter M on the back of his neck slowly developed into a richer symbolic design. The couple reportedly had an emotional discussion with the artists.

The final tattoo shows two leopards that represent their shared journey. One leopard is bold and realistic, expressing strength, ambition and visible confidence. The second appears in soft, flowing lines, circling the first like a shadow and subtly forming Mahieka’s initial.

Together, the figures suggest partnership without loss of individuality. It shows two independent people moving forward in balance, trust and emotional connection. Hardik Pandya’s new tattoo stands as a lasting symbol of love and shared purpose.

Aliens Tattoo founder Sunny Bhanushali said, "Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other's strength.”

“The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it's a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered. This piece was built through trust and emotion," he added.

While sharing a video of the process, Aliens Tattoo wrote on Instagram: “You guessed it right. It was Hardik Pandya. He walked in at 2 AM with a gift for Mahieka. Not flowers. Not a post. Not a promise that fades. Just one quiet idea. An “M” on the nape. But the design didn’t stop at a letter.”

“It became two leopards, running as one force. One bold. One made of linework. And inside that movement, her initial lives.

A love story, kept where it belongs. On skin. Not in captions,” it added.

Hardik Pandya’s tattoos Hardik Pandya, one of the most inked sportspersons in India, has at least 13 visible tattoos across his body. Except for his Valentine’s Day 2026 tattoo for fiancée Mahieka Sharma, his other tattoos include a peace sign and dog paw prints on his neck, a tiger, a knight, and “Never Give Up” on his right arm and his son Agastya’s name with his birth date.

His left arm carries a lion and the word ‘Believe’. Additional ink features a clock, a motivational line ("Live to succeed or die trying") and a detailed chest design.

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old Indian model, actress and certified yoga trainer. Her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya became public in late 2025 after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic.

Raised in Delhi, she studied at the Navy Children School. She completed a degree in Economics and Finance in Gujarat and later studied Community Psychology in the United States.

As a model, Sharma has walked for leading designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi. She won the Model of the Year New Age title at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards.