Hardik Pandya vs Shreyas Iyer: Who wins stats battle ahead of MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash? Check details

Mumbai Indians (MI) face a tough test as they host an unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) side in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium. With MI struggling at the bottom half of the table and PBKS riding high, the spotlight falls on captains Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer. Their personal form and head-to-head numbers could decide the outcome in this much-awaited encounter.

Hardik Pandya's form and record against the Punjab Kings Hardik Pandya, leading MI, has shown flashes of his all-round brilliance in the ongoing season. In three innings so far in IPL 2026, he has scored 67 runs at an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 172, with a highest of 40. His aggressive approach suits the Wankhede conditions perfectly.

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Historically, Hardik has a solid record against the Punjab Kings. Across 17 innings against PBKS, he has amassed 297 runs at an average of 21.2 and a strike rate of 152, with a highest score of 40. At Wankhede since 2024, his numbers improve further, 43 runs in 13 innings at an average of 22.1 and a strike rate of 157, with a highest of 42.

The MI skipper brings balance with both bat and ball, but his team desperately needs big contributions from him to end their recent losing streak at home.

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Shreyas Iyer's remarkable start to IPL 2026 In contrast, Shreyas Iyer is in red-hot form for the Punjab Kings. As captain, he has led from the front with 137 runs in three innings at a stunning average of 68.5 and strike rate of 188, including two fifties. His scores read: 69(33), 50(29), and 18(11). This consistency has powered PBKS to remain unbeaten and sit comfortably in the top three of the points table.

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Shreyas also boasts a strong record against the Mumbai Indians. In 20 innings against MI, he has scored 501 runs at an average of 33.4 and a strike rate of 128, with three half-centuries. At Wankhede, though the sample is smaller (9 innings, 196 runs, average 28, strike rate 121, highest 42), his current touch suggests he could overcome past venue challenges.

Key matchups and what to expect at Wankhede The Wankhede pitch is known for favouring batters, promising another high-scoring thriller. Hardik's ability to accelerate in the death overs and bowl crucial spells will be vital for MI. Shreyas, meanwhile, thrives in anchoring and finishing chases, making him a major threat.

Fans can expect fireworks as these two star players go head-to-head. Hardik needs to lift his side from their slump, while Shreyas aims to continue his dream run and keep PBKS unbeaten.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.