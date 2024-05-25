Amid speculations of a divorce from Natasa Stankovic, an old video of Hardik Pandya has surfaced on social media. In the video, which is now going viral, the cricketer is heard saying that his house and car are in his mother's name.

The video is from Hardik's 2017 interview with Gaurav Kapoor.

This comes after Natasa's Instagram post, "Someone is about to get on the streets." Speculations are that she has claimed 70% of the cricketer’s property due to the divorce.

In the short clip, Hardik says, “Mere father ke account may mummy ka naam hai, bhai ke account may bhi aur mere account may bhi… sab unke naam pay hai (My mom is added in my father’s, brother’s and my accounts)."

He further elaborated that everything, whether a car or a house, is in his mother's name.

In the original video, posted on Oaktree Sports' YouTube channel in 2017, Hardik discussed his family's financial dynamics. He also shared that he received ₹50 lakh after an IPL season and said it eased his family's economic hardships.

The shorter version of the interview with the part where the cricketer talked about his finances and his mother's role in it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) captioned: “Most of Hardik Pandya's property is in his mother's name. Gujarati Brain For a Reason".

The user who shared this post likely did so in response to the rumours of the speculated divorce settlement.

Watch:

Notably, the interview was conducted three years before the cricketer married Natasa Stankovic and had a child, Agastya. Neither Hardik nor Natasa have addressed the rumours about their divorce yet.

How did the rumour of divorce arise?

Social media rumours suggest that Hardik and his wife might be separating, leading to a potential divorce. Speculations arose after Natasa removed "Pandya" from her Instagram username.

Social media users noted that the couple had not posted recent photos of each other. Pandya did not share a birthday post for his wife on March 4, either. Also, rumours circulated that Stankovic was absent from the IPL 2024 season and not seen supporting Pandya and his team.

