Hardik Pandya’s emotional message to son Agastya on his birthday: ‘Love you beyond…’; netizens shower love

Ace Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently share a heartfelt note for his son, Agastya, to send him Birthday wishes on social media. In an Instagram post, Hardik Pandya, shared a short video featuring him with son. Along with the video, Pandya called Agastya his “partner in crime” and defined his love for son beyond “words”.

Also Read | After Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice captai

The short video, shared on Instagram, captured sweet moments between Hardik Pandya and his son. The two can be seen enjoying multiple indoor games and having fun.

“You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words,” wrote Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya recently announced his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovi. His son, Agastya, is currently living with Natasa in Serbia. The confirmation has come amid rumours that Hardik and Natasa have been separated but there has been no official confirmation from the player himself or his wife.

Several users reacted to Hardik Pandya's birthday post for Agastya.

“A great father with his qt son,” commented a social media user.

“Only Hardik can understand the pain of being away from son,” read another comment.

“Kids always get crushes in the fight between mom and dad..”

“Situation chahe kaisi bhi ho hardik bhai hamesha khush rehte hai.”

“The pain he feels now makes me guilty of my trolls on him in the ipl. Salute to him, and a great lesson learnt to me.”