Hardik Pandya’s emotional message to son Agastya on his birthday: ‘Love you beyond…’; netizens shower love

Hardik Pandya recently shared a heartfelt note for his son Agastya on his birthday. The ace Indian cricketer announced separation from wife Natasa Stankovic weeks ago

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message for his son Agastya on his birthday.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message for his son Agastya on his birthday.

Ace Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently share a heartfelt note for his son, Agastya, to send him Birthday wishes on social media. In an Instagram post, Hardik Pandya, shared a short video featuring him with son. Along with the video, Pandya called Agastya his “partner in crime” and defined his love for son beyond “words”.

Also Read | After Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice captai

The short video, shared on Instagram, captured sweet moments between Hardik Pandya and his son. The two can be seen enjoying multiple indoor games and having fun.

“You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words,” wrote Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya recently announced his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovi. His son, Agastya, is currently living with Natasa in Serbia. The confirmation has come amid rumours that Hardik and Natasa have been separated but there has been no official confirmation from the player himself or his wife.

Also Read | Pak’s ex-skipper slams BCCI for axing Hardik of T20 captaincy: ‘Just an excuse’

Several users reacted to Hardik Pandya's birthday post for Agastya.

“A great father with his qt son,” commented a social media user.

“Only Hardik can understand the pain of being away from son,” read another comment.

Also Read | Pandya losing India captaincy: Agarkar thinks MI skipper needs ‘handholding’

“Kids always get crushes in the fight between mom and dad..”

“Situation chahe kaisi bhi ho hardik bhai hamesha khush rehte hai.”

“The pain he feels now makes me guilty of my trolls on him in the ipl. Salute to him, and a great lesson learnt to me.”

Also Read | Why Suryakumar Yadav, not Hardik Pandya as captain? BCCI listened to players

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a 3-year-old son, Agastya, together. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have been "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family. He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their ball, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHardik Pandya’s emotional message to son Agastya on his birthday: ‘Love you beyond…’; netizens shower love

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.000.00
      Chennai
      70,451.000.00
      Delhi
      69,970.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue