Hardik Pandya recently shared a heartfelt note for his son Agastya on his birthday. The ace Indian cricketer announced separation from wife Natasa Stankovic weeks ago

Ace Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently share a heartfelt note for his son, Agastya, to send him Birthday wishes on social media. In an Instagram post, Hardik Pandya, shared a short video featuring him with son. Along with the video, Pandya called Agastya his "partner in crime" and defined his love for son beyond "words".

"You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu Love you beyond words," wrote Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya recently announced his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovi. His son, Agastya, is currently living with Natasa in Serbia. The confirmation has come amid rumours that Hardik and Natasa have been separated but there has been no official confirmation from the player himself or his wife.

Several users reacted to Hardik Pandya's birthday post for Agastya.

"A great father with his qt son," commented a social media user.

“Only Hardik can understand the pain of being away from son," read another comment.

“Kids always get crushes in the fight between mom and dad.."

"Situation chahe kaisi bhi ho hardik bhai hamesha khush rehte hai."

“The pain he feels now makes me guilty of my trolls on him in the ipl. Salute to him, and a great lesson learnt to me."

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a 3-year-old son, Agastya, together. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have been "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family. He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their ball, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

