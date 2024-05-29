Hardik-Natasa's son seen with Krunal Pandya, wife amid divorce rumours; netizens say, ‘taking care of Agastya’
Divorce rumours swirl around Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. No official statements have come from the couple. A video of their son playing with Krunal Pandya was shared on social media. Netizens react to the video amidst ongoing speculation.
Agastya Pandya, the son of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, was seen playing with Krunal Pandya. He was accompanied by his cousin Kavir, the son of Krunal and Pankhuri Sharma.