Muzna Masood Malik: Haris Rauf’s wife adds fuel to ongoing fire with Instagram Story, ‘Lost the match but…’

India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match in Dubai on September 21. It was the second time Pakistan were thrashed by the Men in Blue. However, for some Pakistani fans, it did not matter much.

One of them was Haris Rauf’s wife, Muzna Masood Malik. Muzna, who prides herself as “Mrs. Haris Rauf” on social media, earlier shared an Instagram Story to add fuel to the ongoing fire of controversy.

India’s win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four was overshadowed by Haris Rauf’s behaviour. The Pakistan pacer taunted Indian fans near the boundary with a “6-0” gesture, apparently referring to Pakistan’s unverified claim of downing six Indian jets after Operation Sindoor.

Haris also mimicked a crashing plane, sparking outrage online. The provocation followed “Kohli” chants from Indian fans, recalling Virat Kohli’s iconic two sixes against Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Even on the field, Rauf clashed with Abhishek Sharma in the fifth over and later with Shubman Gill. Now, his wife’s Instagram Story backed the Pakistan bowler’s behaviour.

Muzna Masood Malik shared photos of her husband doing the “6-0” gesture. She wrote, “Lost the match but won the battle.”

Muzna Masood Malik's Instagram Story

However, she apparently deleted the post after it had gone viral.Typically, Instagram stories stay up for 24 hours. But, this one has already disappeared.

Some Indian fans compared her post with what Shivam Dube’s wife, Anjum Khan, shared on her Instagram Story. Her appreciation post for India’s victory shows “calm dignity and positivity”, according to some users.

Anjum Khan's Instagram Stories

Haris Rauf’s earlier controversy In June 2024, a video of Haris Rauf went viral, in which he was seen with his wife, Muzna Masood Malik. A Pakistani fan allegedly passed rude remarks, which angered the cricketer.

However, Haris did not realise it was a Pakistani fan. He assumed he was an Indian.

“Ye Indian hoga,” he shouted.

Though Muzna tried to calm him, Rauf rushed towards the fan aggressively before being stopped by officials. This caused a big commotion and led to a heated verbal spat.

Later, Rauf explained that the fan had insulted his family, which triggered his reaction. In a social media post, he said nobody should target families.

“When it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions,” Haris Rauf said in the post.

His wife supported him that time as well.

“Disgusting behaviour by people, they need to understand players have personal life,” she wrote on social media.

